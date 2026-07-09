Food and Drink

Bulla Gastrobar's New Summer Menu Leans Into Spain's Coast

The new tapas, entrée, and cocktail additions land across all five South Florida and Tampa locations for a limited run.
Summer spread
Seasonal coastal-inspired dishes, new cocktails, and a limited-time menu spotlight lighter Spanish flavors across all five locationsCredit: Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Bulla Gastrobar launched a new seasonal summer menu on July 1 across all five of its locations.

  • New additions include Carpaccio de Res, Mejillones con Chorizo, Chistorra con Patatas, Pintxo de Ensaladilla Rusa, Solomillo con Setas, and a Passion Fruit Panna Cotta.

  • Two new cocktails, the Island Creamsicle and a non-alcoholic Lavender Peach Oolong Lemonade, round out the beverage additions.

  • The menu is available for a limited time at Bulla's Coral Gables, Doral, The Falls, Winter Park, and Tampa locations.

Bulla Gastrobar has launched a new seasonal menu built around Spain's coastal cooking, with lighter, brighter dishes designed for the warmer months.

What's New on Bulla Gastrobar's Summer Menu?

The Carpaccio de Res tops thinly sliced beef with aged Manchego, kimchi aioli, croutons, frisée, and a honey sherry vinaigrette. The Mejillones con Chorizo pairs mussels simmered in a blue cheese and white wine sauce with grilled ciabatta. The Chistorra con Patatas combines Basque-style sausage with crispy potatoes, brava sauce, and aioli. The Pintxo de Ensaladilla Rusa is served on a toasted baguette with guindilla pepper and smoked paprika. The Solomillo con Setas offers grilled sirloin with smoked cauliflower purée, sautéed mushrooms, and Pedro Ximénez sauce, and dessert comes by way of the Passion Fruit Panna Cotta.

Mussels with Chorizo
Chistorra con Patatas
Passion fruit Panna cotta

What's New on the Drink Menu at Bulla Gastrobar?

The Island Creamsicle combines rum, Aperol, passion fruit, lime juice, and coconut cream. The Lavender Peach Oolong Lemonade layers a peach-lavender syrup with lemon juice and an oolong tea infusion.

Island Creamsicle
Island CreamsicleCredit: Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

Where Can You Find Bulla Gastrobar's New Summer Menu?

The seasonal menu is available at all five Bulla Gastrobar locations: Coral Gables, Doral, The Falls in Miami, Winter Park, and Tampa.

Summer spread
10 Luxurious Miami Restaurants That Make Healthy Eating Feel Indulgent

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Lifestyle
Food
Drink
Resident Magazine
resident.com