Bulla Gastrobar's New Summer Menu Leans Into Spain's Coast

Bulla Gastrobar launched a new seasonal summer menu on July 1 across all five of its locations.
New additions include Carpaccio de Res, Mejillones con Chorizo, Chistorra con Patatas, Pintxo de Ensaladilla Rusa, Solomillo con Setas, and a Passion Fruit Panna Cotta.
Two new cocktails, the Island Creamsicle and a non-alcoholic Lavender Peach Oolong Lemonade, round out the beverage additions.
The menu is available for a limited time at Bulla's Coral Gables, Doral, The Falls, Winter Park, and Tampa locations.
Bulla Gastrobar has launched a new seasonal menu built around Spain's coastal cooking, with lighter, brighter dishes designed for the warmer months.
The Carpaccio de Res tops thinly sliced beef with aged Manchego, kimchi aioli, croutons, frisée, and a honey sherry vinaigrette. The Mejillones con Chorizo pairs mussels simmered in a blue cheese and white wine sauce with grilled ciabatta. The Chistorra con Patatas combines Basque-style sausage with crispy potatoes, brava sauce, and aioli. The Pintxo de Ensaladilla Rusa is served on a toasted baguette with guindilla pepper and smoked paprika. The Solomillo con Setas offers grilled sirloin with smoked cauliflower purée, sautéed mushrooms, and Pedro Ximénez sauce, and dessert comes by way of the Passion Fruit Panna Cotta.
The Island Creamsicle combines rum, Aperol, passion fruit, lime juice, and coconut cream. The Lavender Peach Oolong Lemonade layers a peach-lavender syrup with lemon juice and an oolong tea infusion.
The seasonal menu is available at all five Bulla Gastrobar locations: Coral Gables, Doral, The Falls in Miami, Winter Park, and Tampa.
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