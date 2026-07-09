Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach Wins the Wine Spectator Grand Award

The list is overseen by Director of Wine Rob Smits alongside Head Sommelier Alfie Wang, with a stated emphasis on direct partnerships with nearby producers. "The Grand Award is the highest honor in our profession and recognizes what's possible when a wine program is built with equal parts ambition and authenticity," Smits said. "We have worked to create a collection that celebrates both iconic producers from around the world and the remarkable wines of Santa Barbara, offering guests a truly distinctive wine experience. This award reflects the passion and dedication of an incredible team, and we are deeply grateful to Rick Caruso, our leadership team, and everyone who contributed to this achievement."