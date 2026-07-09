Three Passions in Harmony at Denovia: Sushi, Coffee and Cutting-Edge Wellness

Leaving behind the cacophony of Avenue Road, I walk into Denovia Wellness through its heavy glass doors to an immediate aura of calm. Discreet white banquets and small tables are set invitingly against the wall opposite a sushi bar that runs the length of the room. It is obvious that each component here has been built with fine natural materials--the linen upholstery, the beautiful counter, the floor and particularly the lighting. No detail is out of sync. In music, it would be the perfect chord. My place-card is next to a full-blown pink peony. Trying to stay graceful, I clamber on to my bar stool (noticing the Japanese fabric upholstery) and wait with controlled anticipation.