Katsuya Beach Brings the 20-Year-Old Sushi Brand to Antigua for the First Time

"Katsuya Beach represents an exciting new chapter for Hodges Bay Resort & Spa and Antigua's culinary scene. We're proud to introduce such an internationally recognized dining concept to the island of Antigua and to become part of Katsuya's continued legacy, while further elevating our guest experience through constant innovation and pairing that with the warmth, culture and hospitality the Caribbean is known for."

Christopher Eastmond, General Manager of Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, part of the HQ Collection by sbe