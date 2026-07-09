Katsuya Beach Brings the 20-Year-Old Sushi Brand to Antigua for the First Time

Katsuya Beach has opened at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua, the brand's first location in the Caribbean and the country's first Katsuya concept.
The opening coincides with Katsuya's 20th anniversary, dating back to its original 2006 debut in Brentwood, Los Angeles.
The menu blends Katsuya signatures with Caribbean-sourced ingredients, including local lobster ceviche and grilled local lobster with shichimi butter.
The open-air restaurant looks out toward Prickly Pear Island and features a sculptural wood ceiling installation designed to echo the movement of a wave.
Katsuya, the Los Angeles sushi brand that has spent two decades building a following from Brentwood to Baha Mar, has opened its first Caribbean location. Katsuya Beach is now serving at Hodges Bay Resort & Spa on Antigua's northern tip, marking both the country's first Katsuya concept and the brand's 20th anniversary.
Katsuya's expansion has followed a specific logic since its 2006 opening in Brentwood: Los Angeles first, with outposts in Downtown LA, Hollywood, and Century City, then international resort locations including Baha Mar in the Bahamas. Antigua extends that pattern, placing the brand inside Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, a boutique property under the HQ Collection by sbe, at a moment when the brand is marking two decades in business.
"Katsuya Beach represents an exciting new chapter for Hodges Bay Resort & Spa and Antigua's culinary scene. We're proud to introduce such an internationally recognized dining concept to the island of Antigua and to become part of Katsuya's continued legacy, while further elevating our guest experience through constant innovation and pairing that with the warmth, culture and hospitality the Caribbean is known for."
Christopher Eastmond, General Manager of Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, part of the HQ Collection by sbe
The kitchen is built around Katsuya's established signatures adapted for its new setting. Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice and Baked Crab Hand Rolls anchor the classic side of the menu, while island-forward dishes, Local Lobster Ceviche, Grilled Local Lobster with Shichimi Butter, and Crispy Local Fish with Tobanjan Mint Sauce, bring in Caribbean sourcing. The sushi and specialty roll program includes a Surf & Turf Roll built with seared filet mignon and truffle ponzu, alongside entrees like Miso-Glazed Salmon, Angus Filet Mignon, and Tomahawk Short Rib. Dessert runs to Brown Butter Glazed Donuts with coconut cream sauce and mango jam, and a Miso Chocolate Cake served with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries.
The design pairs Japanese minimalism with Caribbean coastal style. A sculptural wood installation runs through the center of the ceiling, shaped to suggest the movement of a wave, and the restaurant's panoramic sunset views look out toward Prickly Pear Island, the resort's private offshore stretch of sand reachable by complimentary boat transfer.
Hodges Bay Resort & Spa is a 79-room boutique property on the northern tip of Antigua, with suites and four-bedroom oceanside villas, private balconies, plunge pools, and beachfront access set across eight acres of grounds. Katsuya Beach joins an existing dining lineup at the resort that includes White Sands, the Drift Bar, and NaCI Restaurant, giving the property a fifth food and beverage concept and, notably, its first with genuine international brand recognition attached. Reservations are open now through the resort's website and OpenTable.
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