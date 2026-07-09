Maydan Market Launches a Backyard BBQ Summer Series on Its New Patio

Closing the series is Mel's Farmhouse, returning to Maydan Market after its May residency at Club 104. The Powell family has operated the business for more than four decades, beginning as Mel's Fish Market in 1982 before expanding into the Fish Shack in 2008, a fixture in West Adams known for buttery, cornmeal-fried catfish before its closure in September 2024. Mel's Farmhouse continues that legacy with farm-to-table meals centered on grilled fish and Southern cuisine, alongside a track record of community work through partnerships with schools, 4-H, and Envirothon programs.