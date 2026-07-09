Food and Drink

Maydan Market Launches a Backyard BBQ Summer Series on Its New Patio

The monthly residency brings Persian kebabs, Chamorro BBQ, and Southern-style grilled fish to the market's back patio through August.
Maydan Interior
Monthly Backyard BBQ pop-up brings Persian, Chamorro, and Southern live-fire menus to Maydan Market’s new West Adams patio all summer long.Credit: Baltz & Company (Maydan Market)
4 min read

AT A GLANCE

  • Maydan Market has launched Backyard BBQ, a monthly summer pop-up series on its recently opened back patio, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select Saturdays.

  • The series is an extension of Maydan Market's Club 104 culinary residency program.

  • Three chefs are confirmed: Baloot (Persian kebabs) on June 27, Island Smoke N Grill (Chamorro BBQ) on July 25, and Mel's Farmhouse (Southern grilled fish) on August 22.

  • The market is located at 4301 W Jefferson Blvd in Los Angeles; walk-ins are welcome, with reservations available online.

Maydan Market is opening up its new back patio for the summer with Backyard BBQ, a monthly pop-up series that hands the grill to a different chef each month. The series extends the market's existing Club 104 culinary residency program into an outdoor, picnic-style format, running once a month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August.

A Patio Built for Grazing, Not Formality

Each Backyard BBQ installment takes over Maydan Market's back patio for a single day, with laid-back, picnic-style seating replacing the market's usual indoor counter setup. The format favors a communal, unhurried lunch over a reservation-driven dinner service, and walk-ins are welcome alongside advance bookings. The through-line across all three dates is live fire: every chef in the series builds their menu around the grill, whether that means charcoal, wood smoke, or a classic fryer.

Maydan Open Table
Maydan Open TableCredit: Baltz & Company (Maydan Market)

June 27: Baloot's Persian Kebabs

The series opens with Baloot, a Persian kebab and rice concept founded by Chef Mehran Movahedi. Movahedi's approach draws on his Iranian heritage alongside professional training at Le Cordon Bleu, and for Backyard BBQ he is bringing charcoal-grilled Persian kebabs built around house ferments and seasonal produce. Notably, Movahedi is using Maydan Market's own white oak hearth even in the outdoor setting, carrying the same live-fire technique and smoke character from the market's interior kitchen out onto the patio.

Maydan Open Table
Maydan Open TableCredit: Baltz & Company (Maydan Market)

July 25: Island Smoke N Grill's Chamorro Cuisine

The July date belongs to Chef Carmen Naputi Davis of Island Smoke N Grill, an Indigenous, woman-owned business built around Chamorro culture and cuisine. Davis draws her menu from her roots in the village of Inarajan, Guam, and her Backyard BBQ residency will feature wood-smoked whole pig, chicken, pork ribs, and beef, served alongside pickled papaya, spicy finadene sauce, and kelaguen, a ceviche-like Chamorro specialty made with citrus, freshly grated coconut, green onions, salt, and chilis. The menu functions as a direct link to Davis's family and heritage as much as it does a barbecue spread.

Maydan Open Table
Maydan Open TableCredit: Baltz & Company (Maydan Market)

August 22: Mel's Farmhouse Returns

Closing the series is Mel's Farmhouse, returning to Maydan Market after its May residency at Club 104. The Powell family has operated the business for more than four decades, beginning as Mel's Fish Market in 1982 before expanding into the Fish Shack in 2008, a fixture in West Adams known for buttery, cornmeal-fried catfish before its closure in September 2024. Mel's Farmhouse continues that legacy with farm-to-table meals centered on grilled fish and Southern cuisine, alongside a track record of community work through partnerships with schools, 4-H, and Envirothon programs.

What Maydan Market Is

Maydan Market is chef Rose Previte's 10,000-square-foot market concept, anchored by a central live-fire hearth and built around the idea of a maydan, a word used across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and North Africa to describe a central public gathering place. Under one roof, the market houses Previte's own Middle Eastern restaurant and bar, Maydan, alongside her restaurant Compass Rose, plus market outposts including Golden Mountain Chicken, Lugya'h by James Beard Award-nominated Poncho's Tlayudas, and Maléna. The space also includes Club 104, the rotating residency program that Backyard BBQ extends outdoors, and Sook, a Middle Eastern convenience store and wine bar serving wine by the glass alongside pantry staples and counter-service dishes.

Interior Maydan Market
Interior Maydan MarketCredit: Baltz & Company (Maydan Market)

Why It Matters

Backyard BBQ is a small-scale bet on a simple idea: that a residency format built for indoor counters can work just as well outside, with a rotating cast of chefs who each bring a distinct cultural through-line to the grill. For Los Angeles diners, it turns a single Saturday a month into a reason to visit West Adams three times over the summer, each time for an entirely different kitchen.

Maydan Interior
Lugya’h Hosts Its First Communal Dinner at Maydan Market This March

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Lifestyle
Food
Los Angeles
Drink
Event
Resident Magazine
resident.com