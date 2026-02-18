Lugya’h Hosts Its First Communal Dinner at Maydan Market This March

What began as a backyard pop-up in South Los Angeles has grown into a permanent home for Poncho Martinez and Odilia Romero at Maydan Market. Named after the Zapotec word for “the face and the hearth of the plaza,” Lugya’h draws inspiration from Indigenous markets in Oaxaca, where food and community exist side by side. The menu centers on Oaxacan tlayudas topped with house-made morcilla, tasajo, or chorizo, with tamales offered on weekends, all while celebrating the language, traditions, and lived experiences of California’s Indigenous migrant communities.