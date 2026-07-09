Food and Drink

Where to Watch the World Cup in Midtown: Dabble at The London Hotel

The Luxury Collection hotel's all-day restaurant is running match-day cocktails and bites timed to every team playing New York this summer
The London NYC hotel entrance in Midtown Manhattan near FIFA World Cup attractions
The London NYC puts soccer fans steps from FIFA World Cup excitement in Midtown ManhattanPhoto Courtesy of The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City / Magrino PR
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Dabble at The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City is running a World Cup food and beverage program tied to matches played in the city this summer.

  • The Midtown restaurant, at 151 West 54th Street, is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

  • Cocktails and bites are built around each team competing in New York matches, including England's Pimm's Cup and Panama's Seco Sour.

  • The hotel's 562 all-suite rooms are among the largest room count of any Midtown property.

Dabble at The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City has built its World Cup viewing menu around the actual matches being played in the city, not a generic tournament tie-in.

Modern bar lounge inside The London NYC hotel in Manhattan
The London NYC bar offers a stylish gathering spot before or after World Cup matchesPhoto Courtesy of The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City / Magrino PR

Where Can You Watch the World Cup in Midtown Manhattan?

The London sits at 151 West 54th Street. Dabble, the hotel's all-day restaurant, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., which puts every match window in play regardless of kickoff time. The hotel carries 562 all-suite accommodations across 54 stories.

What Is on the Menu for Each World Cup Match at The London?

For the Panama vs. England match on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m., Dabble served a Panama Seco Sour alongside a Pimm's Cup for England, paired with mini flan and mini sticky toffee pudding. The Ecuador vs. Germany match, played Thursday, June 25 at 4 p.m., paired a Canelazo with a cocktail called Make It Schnappy, alongside mini tres leches and mini apple strudel. Both matches were played at MetLife Stadium as part of the tournament's New York/New Jersey host city slate.

Exterior of The London NYC hotel in Midtown Manhattan during World Cup season
The London NYC provides a luxury stay for visitors enjoying the FIFA World Cup in New YorkPhoto Courtesy of The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City / Magrino PR

Why Match a Cocktail Menu to a Soccer Schedule?

A World Cup hosted partly in New York gives a hotel restaurant a rare excuse to program by fixture rather than by season, requiring knowing the schedule, not just the tournament.

The London NYC hotel entrance in Midtown Manhattan near FIFA World Cup attractions
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