Dabble at The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City is running a World Cup food and beverage program tied to matches played in the city this summer.
The Midtown restaurant, at 151 West 54th Street, is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Cocktails and bites are built around each team competing in New York matches, including England's Pimm's Cup and Panama's Seco Sour.
The hotel's 562 all-suite rooms are among the largest room count of any Midtown property.
Dabble at The London, A Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City has built its World Cup viewing menu around the actual matches being played in the city, not a generic tournament tie-in.
The London sits at 151 West 54th Street. Dabble, the hotel's all-day restaurant, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., which puts every match window in play regardless of kickoff time. The hotel carries 562 all-suite accommodations across 54 stories.
For the Panama vs. England match on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m., Dabble served a Panama Seco Sour alongside a Pimm's Cup for England, paired with mini flan and mini sticky toffee pudding. The Ecuador vs. Germany match, played Thursday, June 25 at 4 p.m., paired a Canelazo with a cocktail called Make It Schnappy, alongside mini tres leches and mini apple strudel. Both matches were played at MetLife Stadium as part of the tournament's New York/New Jersey host city slate.
A World Cup hosted partly in New York gives a hotel restaurant a rare excuse to program by fixture rather than by season, requiring knowing the schedule, not just the tournament.
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