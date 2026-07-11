Giotto Expands South Beach Favorite to Downtown Miami

Giotto has opened a second Miami location in Downtown Miami at 75 NE 16th St., following a decade in South Beach.
The restaurant is run by Giovanni Moretti and Sylvia, a mother-and-son duo whose family relocated from Torino, Italy.
The downtown menu carries over signature dishes from the original 959 West Ave. location, including handmade lasagna and tiramisu.
Neapolitan-style pizza remains the core of the menu at both locations, alongside pasta and chicken milanese.
Giotto, the Italian restaurant that has anchored a corner of South Beach for a decade, has opened a second location in Downtown Miami at 75 NE 16th St.
Giovanni Moretti and his mother, Sylvia, remain at the center of the operation. The family relocated from Torino, Italy, more than ten years ago and built the original Giotto at 959 West Ave. around Neapolitan-style pizza, alongside pasta, lasagna, and chicken milanese. The downtown location carries the same recipes, including the lasagna and tiramisu that have defined the South Beach original.
The move puts Giotto in a different rhythm of the city, further from the beach crowd and closer to Miami's daytime office population and downtown residential towers. The Morettis have described the new location as an extension of the same idea that built the first restaurant: a neighborhood spot built on consistency rather than reinvention.
Guests can expect the same emphasis on hospitality that has defined the South Beach location, with the family personally involved in service. The restaurant is taking reservation requests directly for guests who want to meet Giovanni and Sylvia and sample the new space before it settles into its own routine.
Downtown Miami has absorbed a wave of new restaurant openings as residential density in the neighborhood grows, and an established, family-run name moving in gives the area a proof point that isn't tied to a single trend cycle. For a restaurant with a ten-year track record in one of Miami's most competitive dining zip codes, the expansion is also a vote of confidence in downtown's staying power as a dining destination in its own right.
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