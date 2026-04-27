Globally Acclaimed GAIA Makes U.S. Debut with Opening in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth on April 28, 2026

MIAMI, FL (April 28, 2026) — The globally celebrated Greek-Mediterranean dining destination, GAIA Miami, is now open in Miami Beach. Following its journey from Dubai to Monaco, London, Doha, and Marbella, GAIA makes its U.S. debut, marking the brand’s first presence in the United States. Founded by Chef Izu Ani and Evgeny Kuzin, GAIA is rooted in the spirit of Greek-Mediterranean dining, guided by seasonality, simplicity, and a shared sense of occasion around the table. This opening represents a major milestone for the globally acclaimed concept as it brings its celebrated approach to hospitality, cuisine, and design to one of the world’s most dynamic dining destinations.
Beautifully positioned in South of Fifth, GAIA Miami is located at 801 South Pointe Drive, placing the restaurant at the center of Miami Beach’s vibrant dining and lifestyle district. The opening introduces the brand’s internationally recognized hospitality experience to a city defined by its global audience, outdoor culture, and design-forward energy.
“Entering the United States marks a significant milestone in GAIA’s global evolution. From the beginning, we’ve been intentional about growing in cities that share our values, places with an international audience, a strong sense of lifestyle, and an appreciation for quality. Miami felt like a natural next step. It’s a city that mirrors the energy of our existing markets, while also offering something uniquely its own. This opening is not just about bringing GAIA to the U.S., but about continuing to build a brand that resonates globally,” said Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality.
The culinary program at GAIA Miami, helmed by Chef Izu Ani, continues the brand’s established menu, with many signature dishes remaining consistent. GAIA seeks to set a new standard by elevating the environment in which simple food is served. Guests can expect raw selections including Bluefin Tuna Caviar and Sea Bream Carpaccio with lemon, mandarin, and truffle dressing, alongside starters such as baked Barrel-Aged Feta wrapped in honey, nuts, and filo pastry, classic moussaka, and wood oven prawns with harissa, rosemary, and chili. From the sea, whole fish are prepared to order using traditional techniques including salt crust with citrus and herbs or harissa preparation, while mains include Slow-cooked Baby Goat, Charcoal-grilled Rib Eye, and Lobster Linguini in cherry tomato sauce.
“At GAIA, everything begins with a deep respect for the ingredients. True luxury, to me, is simplicity, allowing each element to speak for itself. Every city brings its own energy, and in Miami, there’s a natural sense of vibrancy, lightness, and connection. The menu is designed to reflect that; dishes that are fresh, expressive, and meant to be shared. While the foundation is Greek, the influence is global, shaped by my journey and a belief that great food should feel both effortless and intentional,” said Chef Izu Ani.
At the heart of the experience is GAIA’s signature Ice Market, a defining ritual of the brand worldwide, featuring a daily selection of pristine fish and seafood displayed on ice, inviting guests to hand-select their meal and enjoy it prepared to their preference.
The beverage program will debut in Miami, introducing a new cocktail lineup with signature creations such as the Santorini Spritz with Grey Goose vodka, lychee, hibiscus, rose, citrus, and sparkling wine; the Ilia with Tito’s Vodka, pink peppercorn, sweet vermouth, blueberry and pomegranate, bergamot, and aquafaba; and the Naousa with Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch, apricot, vanilla, Lillet Blanc, Chartreuse, and sparkling wine. The menu will also feature a selection of mocktails, including the Nisi with jasmine, bergamot, matcha, and coconut water, and the Leo with a non-alcoholic aperitif, pink peppercorn, blueberry and pomegranate, bergamot, and aquafaba.
GAIA Miami offers a refined dining environment defined by Greek-Mediterranean design influences and coastal contemporary aesthetics. Spanning 9,160 square feet of interior space and 731 square feet of exterior terrace, the restaurant seats 200 guests with additional capacity at the bar and terrace. The design is anchored by a wraparound glazed façade that fills the space with natural light and creates a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor dining. Guests enter through a reception framed in bubble glass inspired by Mediterranean waves, leading into a layered environment of dining room, open show kitchens, and an expansive bar anchored by blue lava stone and woven-inspired detailing. The material palette blends seafoam glass, sand-toned fabrics, teal accents, and Greek-sourced marble with handcrafted Mediterranean finishes, while bespoke furniture and sculptural lighting elements create a warm transition from day to night. Artwork by Greek artists and terracotta accents further reinforce GAIA’s cultural identity within a refined coastal Miami setting.
“Our intention with GAIA Miami was to create a space that feels both transportive and deeply connected to its surroundings. The design draws from the softness and fluidity of the Mediterranean, while embracing Miami’s natural light and energy. From the moment guests arrive, there’s a sense of openness and movement – spaces that flow, textures that feel lived-in, and an atmosphere that evolves from day to night. It’s designed to be more than a restaurant; it’s a place where people come together, linger, and create lasting memories,” said Richard Saunders, Founder of First Within.
GAIA Miami is located at 801 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 and is open daily for dinner service starting at 5:30 pm. Guests can expect a vibrant dining experience centered around elevated Greek-Mediterranean cuisine, with additional programming and offerings to be introduced in the coming months. For more information, follow @gaia__mia on Instagram or visit www.gaia-restaurants.com.
Reservations are recommended and can be made on SevenRooms https://www.sevenrooms.com/landing/gaiamiamibeach
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