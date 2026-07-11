Lugya'h Earns a Bib Gourmand in Its First Year, Bringing Zapotec Cooking to the Michelin Guide

Lugya'h, an indigenous Zapotec restaurant inside Los Angeles' Maydan Market, earned a Bib Gourmand designation in the 2026 Michelin Guide California.
The award was announced at Michelin's June 24 ceremony, within the restaurant's first year of operation.
Chef Alfonso "Poncho" Martinez and business partner Odilia Romero previously ran Poncho's Tlayudas, a backyard pop-up that earned a James Beard Semifinalist nod in 2024.
Lugya'h has gone from a backyard pop-up to a Michelin-recognized restaurant in under two years, and it did so without changing what made the food worth seeking out in the first place.
Michelin's Bib Gourmand recognizes restaurants serving high-quality food at accessible prices. Lugya'h received the designation at the June 24 ceremony, a fast turnaround for a restaurant that opened its first brick-and-mortar location within the last year inside Maydan Market, chef Rose Previte's 10,000-square-foot market concept anchored by a shared live-fire hearth.
Before Lugya'h, Martinez and Romero ran Poncho's Tlayudas, a pop-up in South Central that built a following on word of mouth and earned Martinez a James Beard Semifinalist nod for Best Chef: California in 2024. Lugya'h, named for the Zapotec word for "the face and heart of the plaza," carries that food forward: tlayudas cooked over Maydan Market's communal hearth, house-made moronga, and dishes drawn from family recipes across Oaxaca and California, including turkey mole and banana-leaf tamales.
Romero is also co-founder of Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo, an Indigenous women-led nonprofit that has spent more than two decades organizing migrant communities around language access and cultural preservation. That work runs alongside the restaurant rather than apart from it: Lugya'h's stated mission is introducing diners to Zapotec cuisine, identity and language, not simply serving a menu inspired by it.
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