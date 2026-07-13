Four South Florida Restaurants Rolling Out Summer Specials Worth Booking

Lona Cocina & Tequileria in Fort Lauderdale launches "Locos for Lona," a Saturday activation with $7 tacos and $7 margaritas, through the end of August.
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill runs a weekday happy hour (3-6 p.m.) across its three South Florida locations, with $3-4 beers and wine and $5 specialty cocktails.
Toro Toro at the InterContinental Miami offers Thursday and Friday Social Hour for $14.99 per person.
Hellenic in Coral Springs has introduced weekly family meal plans at $150 for 10 meals, plus free kids' meals all summer.
Four South Florida restaurants are using the same summer stretch to test new ways of getting regulars in the door more often, and the offers are different enough to be worth mapping out.
At The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Chef Pablo Salas' Lona Cocina & Tequileria has turned its Taco Tuesday format into a Saturday counterpart. "Locos for Lona" runs from 12 to 4 p.m. through the end of August, pairing $7 tacos with $7 margaritas and a live DJ. Rotating liquor partnerships are expected to layer in through the run. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and discounted valet is offered.
Sufrat's weekday happy hour, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., covers discounted beer and wine in the $3 to $4 range and specialty cocktails like margaritas and mojitos for $5, alongside meze plates between $7 and $14. The deal runs identically at all three locations: Pembroke Pines, Doral and Miami Beach. The restaurant has also added a Summer Grilled Branzino ($45) to its regular menu, butterflied and finished with olive oil, dill and chili flakes.
Inside the InterContinental in downtown Miami, Toro Toro's Social Hour pairs a cocktail with one tapas item, tequeno or sweet corn empanada among them, for $14.99 per person. It runs Thursdays and Fridays at the bar, lounge and Spindle.
In Coral Springs, Hellenic has introduced a $150 weekly plan covering 10 meals, with the option to pause anytime and a discount for four-week-plus enrollments. Kids eat free all summer. The restaurant is also planning a July 4th weekend celebration tied to Chef Nikol's birthday.
Taken together, the four offers point to the same instinct: give regulars a reason to come back on a specific day of the week, rather than competing purely on a single flagship dish.
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