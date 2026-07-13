Four South Florida Restaurants Rolling Out Summer Specials Worth Booking

Sufrat's weekday happy hour, Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., covers discounted beer and wine in the $3 to $4 range and specialty cocktails like margaritas and mojitos for $5, alongside meze plates between $7 and $14. The deal runs identically at all three locations: Pembroke Pines, Doral and Miami Beach. The restaurant has also added a Summer Grilled Branzino ($45) to its regular menu, butterflied and finished with olive oil, dill and chili flakes.