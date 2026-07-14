Felice's Italian Summer Turns New York Into Tuscany, No Flight Required

Felice has launched Italian Summer, a season-long program of aperitivo hours, alfresco dining and Italian-rooted rituals running through Labor Day across its New York and Miami locations.
The season debuts alongside Felice Flatiron, the brand's new flagship on Fifth Avenue overlooking Madison Square Park.
Recurring programming includes Summer Fridays Aperitivo (from 2 p.m.), Saturday live music at Felice Brickell and Port Chester, a Ferragosto celebration on August 15, and a $45 Sunday Supper.
Felice is testing a theory that has held up for eighteen years now: that New Yorkers don't need a flight to Tuscany, they need the right table, at the right hour, with the right spritz in hand.
Italian Summer, Felice's most ambitious seasonal program to date, launches alongside Felice Flatiron, the brand's new flagship opening in a landmark Fifth Avenue building with outdoor dining overlooking Madison Square Park. The timing makes Felice Flatiron both a debut and a fully-programmed destination from its first week, joining Felice's other New York and Miami locations in running the full summer slate.
The season is built around recurring fixtures rather than one-off events. Summer Fridays Aperitivo starts at 2 p.m., pairing seasonal spritzes with alfresco dining and rotating gelato collaborations, alongside Tuscan hosting platters built for picnics and beach days. Saturdays bring live music to the Felice Brickell and Port Chester locations from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., mixing bossa nova and Italian classics through dinner and late-night conversation. A new Nightcap menu, built around the Amaro Shakerato, Limoncello Martini and Affogato Martini, gives the evening a reason to keep going.
The seasonal cocktail program leans on the Dirty Martini Spritz and Affogato Martini, bitter and bright enough to hold up against summer heat, while the wine list rotates toward chilled whites and rosés through the season. Pastas like Mafalde al Limone and Fusilli al Ferretto round out a menu built less for a fast turn than for a meal that's meant to stretch into the evening, in keeping with the aperitivo-hour pacing the whole program is built around.
World Cup viewing has run across Felice's New York, Connecticut and Miami locations since June 11 (with the exception of Felice 56), pairing general bar viewing with private options for corporate and group gatherings; a limited-time Pollo Frito & Prosecco pairing, at $29, runs at the bar through the tournament. August 15 brings Ferragosto, Italy's most significant summer holiday, marked with a curated menu and a pop-up gelato cart at select locations. Sundays carry a $45 Sunday Supper (appetizer, main and a glass of house wine), and the season closes with a run of late outdoor dinners through Labor Day weekend.
Restaurants roll out summer specials every year; what makes Felice's version notable is the scale of coordination, a new flagship, a full recurring weekly calendar, and a named finale, built as a single program rather than a scattered set of promotions. For a brand with fifteen locations across New York, Brooklyn, Long Island, Connecticut and Florida, treating an entire season as one coordinated release is as much a statement about brand discipline as it is about aperitivo hour.
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