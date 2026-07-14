Felice's Italian Summer Turns New York Into Tuscany, No Flight Required

The seasonal cocktail program leans on the Dirty Martini Spritz and Affogato Martini, bitter and bright enough to hold up against summer heat, while the wine list rotates toward chilled whites and rosés through the season. Pastas like Mafalde al Limone and Fusilli al Ferretto round out a menu built less for a fast turn than for a meal that's meant to stretch into the evening, in keeping with the aperitivo-hour pacing the whole program is built around.