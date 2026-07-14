Food and Drink

Where To Find South Florida's Best Frozen Drinks This Summer

From a cafecito-spiked frozen cocktail in Little Havana to a rum-forward colada on Key Biscayne, three bars are keeping the heat in check.
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, MiamiCredit: as supplied by RockawayMore per venue
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Fuku in Coral Gables pours a Lychee Sake Slushie ($10) and a non-alcoholic Coco Lime Slushie ($7).

  • Cafe La Trova in Little Havana blends its Frozen Mulata ($16) from Diplomatico Mantuano rum, creme de cacao and cafecito syrup.

  • Dune Beach Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne serves the Crandon Park Colada and Sunset Margarita, both $22.

South Florida's summer heat has a short list of frozen cocktails worth crossing town for, and three bars are anchoring it this season.

Fuku Keeps It Tropical in Coral Gables

At Fuku on Miracle Mile, the Lychee Sake Slushie pairs sake with lychee for a floral, lightly sweet pour available year-round for $10. Guests who want to skip the alcohol can order the Coco Lime Slushie, a coconut and lime blend priced at $7 and open to all ages.

Fuku-Lychee Sake Slushie
Fuku-Lychee Sake SlushieCredit: as supplied by RockawayMore per venue

Cafe La Trova Turns Its Coffee Program Cold

In Little Havana, Cafe La Trova's Frozen Mulata takes the bar's cafecito syrup and ground coffee and folds them into Diplomatico Mantuano rum, creme de cacao and lime juice. At $16, it reads more like dessert than cocktail, and it is the clearest example on this list of a bar building a frozen drink around what it already does best.

Cafe La Trova
Cafe La TrovaCredit: as supplied by RockawayMore per venue

Dune Beach Bar Brings the Beach Club Into It

At The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Dune Beach Bar's oceanfront setting does some of the work, but the drinks hold their own. The Crandon Park Colada mixes Brugal 1888 rum with coconut cream, pineapple and lime, while the Sunset Margarita runs on Codigo 1530 Blanco tequila, lime and strawberry. Both are $22 and served steps from the sand.

None of these are new inventions so much as bars translating what they already do into something built for heat. That is the more useful read for anyone building a summer drinks guide: the best frozen cocktail in a neighborhood is usually the one that tastes most like the bar that made it.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
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