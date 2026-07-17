Three New Happy Hours Raising Miami's After-Work Standard This Summer

Pastis Miami's Le Happy Hour runs weekdays 3 to 6 p.m. with $10 cocktails and wine, oysters from $3
Upside, Wynwood's newest bar and lounge, pours $11 cocktails and $10 spirits Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Amal in Coconut Grove now sets out $7 mezze and $12 signature cocktails daily from 4 to 7 p.m.
Miami's happy hour has quietly become the best table in town, and three new programs this summer make the case from three different neighborhoods. The common thread: real kitchens and real bar programs treating the 3-to-7 window as a first impression rather than a discount bin.
The Wynwood outpost of the New York institution runs Le Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., with $10 cocktails and wine spanning the L'Espresso Martini, Bloom Spritz, Le Petit Pickle, and Tiny Negroni alongside white, rosé, and red pours. The bar bites are the Parisian tell: oysters by the piece from $3, a fromage platter at $7, charcuterie at $8, and the Gastronome Platter of cheese and cold cuts at $25 or $40.
Wynwood's newest bar and lounge runs its happy hour Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., with $10 spirits and wines, $5 to $6 beer specials, and $11 cocktails including The Good Life, built on Bacardi, Génépy, and Bianca Vermouth, and the Main Character Energy, which layers 21 Seeds Orange, Union Mezcal, blueberry water, and crème de banane. Bites land between $12 and $14, led by Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice and the Upside Burger.
Coconut Grove's modern Lebanese standard-bearer has made its happy hour a daily ritual, 4 to 7 p.m., with $7 hot and cold mezze and $12 signature cocktails and wines by the glass. Hummus with crispy pita, truffle rakakat with honey and pistachio, and the chicken shawarma wrap anchor the food; the Lebanese 75, with Bombay Dry Gin, St-Germain, and Prosecco, and the Passion Blossom carry the glassware.
Happy hour in Miami used to be a compromise. This summer it reads more like a strategy: the city's most polished rooms, at their most approachable prices, in the hours the light is best. Full menus are available on each venue's site.
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