Food and Drink

Three New Happy Hours Raising Miami's After-Work Standard This Summer

Pastis brings Le Happy Hour to the riverfront, Wynwood's Upside pours Main Character Energy, and Amal sets out mezze daily in Coconut Grove
Cocktails and oysters at Pastis Miami happy hour
Le Happy Hour at Pastis MiamiStarr Restaurants
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Pastis Miami's Le Happy Hour runs weekdays 3 to 6 p.m. with $10 cocktails and wine, oysters from $3

  • Upside, Wynwood's newest bar and lounge, pours $11 cocktails and $10 spirits Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.

  • Amal in Coconut Grove now sets out $7 mezze and $12 signature cocktails daily from 4 to 7 p.m.

Miami's happy hour has quietly become the best table in town, and three new programs this summer make the case from three different neighborhoods. The common thread: real kitchens and real bar programs treating the 3-to-7 window as a first impression rather than a discount bin.

Pastis Miami: Le Happy Hour on the River

The Wynwood outpost of the New York institution runs Le Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., with $10 cocktails and wine spanning the L'Espresso Martini, Bloom Spritz, Le Petit Pickle, and Tiny Negroni alongside white, rosé, and red pours. The bar bites are the Parisian tell: oysters by the piece from $3, a fromage platter at $7, charcuterie at $8, and the Gastronome Platter of cheese and cold cuts at $25 or $40.

Pastis Interior Bar
Pastis Interior BarStarr Restaurants

Upside Wynwood: Main Character Energy

Wynwood's newest bar and lounge runs its happy hour Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., with $10 spirits and wines, $5 to $6 beer specials, and $11 cocktails including The Good Life, built on Bacardi, Génépy, and Bianca Vermouth, and the Main Character Energy, which layers 21 Seeds Orange, Union Mezcal, blueberry water, and crème de banane. Bites land between $12 and $14, led by Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice and the Upside Burger.

Amal: Mezze Hour in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove's modern Lebanese standard-bearer has made its happy hour a daily ritual, 4 to 7 p.m., with $7 hot and cold mezze and $12 signature cocktails and wines by the glass. Hummus with crispy pita, truffle rakakat with honey and pistachio, and the chicken shawarma wrap anchor the food; the Lebanese 75, with Bombay Dry Gin, St-Germain, and Prosecco, and the Passion Blossom carry the glassware.

Mezze spread and cocktails at Amal Miami
Amal's daily happy hour mezze in Coconut GroveAmal Miami

The Takeaway

Happy hour in Miami used to be a compromise. This summer it reads more like a strategy: the city's most polished rooms, at their most approachable prices, in the hours the light is best. Full menus are available on each venue's site.

Cocktails and oysters at Pastis Miami happy hour
Habibi Miami Brings a Mediterranean Happy Hour to the Miami River

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