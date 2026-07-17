Piper-Heidsieck Toasts Marilyn Monroe's Centennial with a Collector's Cuvée

Piper-Heidsieck's limited-edition Marilyn Monroe Cuvée marks the centennial of the star's 1926 birth
The label, in the House's signature red, carries a contemporary portrait created in partnership with the Monroe estate and her hot-stamped signature
The cuvée is on sale now in the U.S. at $70.99, rolling out to select markets worldwide through the year
Monroe famously declared "To Piper, my favorite," and the House once made her engraved silver ice buckets
One hundred years after Marilyn Monroe's birth, the champagne she loved is returning the affection. Piper-Heidsieck has released a limited-edition Marilyn Monroe Cuvée, its signature-red label carrying a vibrant contemporary portrait created in partnership with the Monroe estate, finished with her hot-stamped signature. It is on sale now in the United States at $70.99, with select markets worldwide to follow through the year.
The bond is documented rather than manufactured. Monroe was a devoted Piper-Heidsieck drinker through the 1950s and 60s, famously declaring "To Piper, my favorite." The House reciprocated in kind, creating her personal silver-plated ice buckets engraved with her name and New York address, the sort of client relationship champagne houses no longer advertise and collectors never forget.
The cuvée arrives as Monroe's centennial year gathers tributes across fashion, film, and collecting, and it is not the House's only gesture: a companion series of twelve charity bottles with artist Russell Young, worked in his diamond-dust technique in a custom pink, debuted at Art Miami in December 2025 in magnum and jeroboam formats.
Celebrity bottlings come and go; provenance is rarer. At $70.99, the Marilyn Cuvée is that unusual collectible that is also an easy pour, equally at home in a centennial-year gift guide and an ice bucket, engraved or otherwise. For hosts planning a Monroe-worthy evening, the House has done the styling already; details are at piper-heidsieck.com.