South Florida's Prix Fixe Season Is Here, Ahead of Miami Spice

The Northern Chinese restaurant, with sister locations in Hong Kong, London, New York, and Dubai, is running three distinct prix-fixe programs. The Bubbles and Bao Brunch pours free-flowing dim sum every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $68, with an unlimited drinks upgrade for $20 more. The Emperor Dinner delivers a four-course meal, including a handmade dim sum platter, for $58 nightly from 5 p.m. to close. Brickell Nights turns the dining room into a late affair every Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., with free-flow starters, tableside Peking duck, and a main course for $68.