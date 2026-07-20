South Florida's Prix Fixe Season Is Here, Ahead of Miami Spice

Hutong Miami is running three separate prix-fixe formats: a $68 weekend dim sum brunch, a $58 nightly four-course dinner, and a $68 Thursday late-night menu.
Mayfair Grill in Coconut Grove offers a three-course seasonal tasting menu for $55, with an optional $25 wine pairing.
Adrift Mare at Brickell Arch launches a ten-seat Chef's Table Series July 11, priced at $120 per person.
All three restaurants are positioning their summer prix fixe menus as a lead-in to their Miami Spice programming.
Mango season means summer in South Florida, and this year it's arrived with a second signal: a wave of prix-fixe menus at some of the region's most ambitious kitchens, timed to hold onto diners before Miami Spice season begins.
The Northern Chinese restaurant, with sister locations in Hong Kong, London, New York, and Dubai, is running three distinct prix-fixe programs. The Bubbles and Bao Brunch pours free-flowing dim sum every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $68, with an unlimited drinks upgrade for $20 more. The Emperor Dinner delivers a four-course meal, including a handmade dim sum platter, for $58 nightly from 5 p.m. to close. Brickell Nights turns the dining room into a late affair every Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., with free-flow starters, tableside Peking duck, and a main course for $68.
Tucked inside Coconut Grove's Mayfair House Hotel and Garden, Mayfair Grill offers a three-course seasonal tasting menu for $55, spanning hearts of palm ceviche, wood-grilled short ribs with crispy yuca, lobster ravioli, and a key lime sundae, with an optional $25 wine pairing.
David Myers' Mediterranean restaurant on the 25th floor of Brickell Arch launches a Chef's Table Series July 11, limited to 10 guests per seating. The inaugural dinner, "Thin-Layer Paellas and Socarrat," moves through Spanish tortilla, chorizo a la sidra crostini, and pulpo a la gallega before two styles of rice and a torrejas finish, priced at $120 per person.
Three restaurants across three different registers, from a $55 Grove tasting menu to a $120 ten-seat chef's table, running prix fixe simultaneously suggests the format has become the industry's default answer to a summer slowdown rather than a one-off promotion, and it gives diners a reason to treat the season before Miami Spice as its own dining moment.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.