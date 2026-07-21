YAYA Coastal Cuisine, in North Bay Village, offers a complimentary Dock & Dine program with free boat slips for guests.
Boaters can dine inside at the restaurant or have their full meal delivered straight to the boat.
The program runs year round and overlooks Biscayne Bay.
This summer, YAYA is also screening World Cup matches on site through the tournament's conclusion.
Arriving by water in Miami usually means paying for a slip before you have even ordered a drink. YAYA Coastal Cuisine, on North Bay Village's Biscayne Bay shoreline, removes that friction. Its Dock & Dine program lets boaters tie up at no charge, then choose between the full Mediterranean dining room or a meal delivered straight to the boat.
Guests who arrive by boat can pull up to YAYA's private dock and tie up free of charge, then walk into the restaurant or stay on board while the kitchen sends the meal out to the water. The menu runs through fresh seafood and Mediterranean plates built for a bay view, paired with cocktails designed for an afternoon that does not end when lunch does.
The timing lines up with the city's broader boating season, when Biscayne Bay traffic peaks. Through the run of the 2026 World Cup, YAYA is also screening matches on site, giving boaters a reason to linger dockside; the tournament runs through July 19.
Free dockage tied to a full dining program is a narrow category in Miami, and YAYA occupies it cleanly. For a city built around its waterfront, a restaurant willing to let a boat be the reservation is worth noting.
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