Food and Drink

Mount Gay Unveils Exceptionally Aged Collection

The world's oldest running rum distillery introduces its first age-stated expressions, a 15-year and an ultra-rare 25-year, shaped by three generations of Master Blenders
Exceptionally Aged 15 and 25
World’s oldest rum distillery debuts age-stated 15- and 25-year expressions, honoring three generations of Master Blenders and 320 years of Barbadian heritageCredit: Mount Gay / KLG PR
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Mount Gay, the world's oldest running rum distillery, has launched its Exceptionally Aged Collection with its first-ever clear age statements.

  • Exceptionally Aged 15 (43% ABV, $90) and Exceptionally Aged 25 (47% ABV, $199), limited to 4,942 and 2,376 bottles worldwide.

  • Both expressions were shaped across three generations of Master Blenders: Jerry Edwards, Allen Smith, and current Master Blender Trudiann Branker.

  • Crafted with no added sugar or flavoring, aged entirely at the distillery in St. Lucy, Barbados.

Mount Gay is putting a number on its age for the first time. The world's oldest running rum distillery, founded in Barbados in 1703, has launched its Exceptionally Aged Collection.

What is in the two bottles?

Exceptionally Aged 15, minimum 15 years in ex-American oak bourbon casks, 43% ABV, notes of grapefruit, banana, vanilla, and caramel. Exceptionally Aged 25, distilled in 1999, matured 25 years exclusively in ex-bourbon casks, 47% ABV, opening with vanilla and dark chocolate before moving into raisin and gingerbread.

Exceptionally Aged 25
Exceptionally Aged 25Credit: Mount Gay / KLG PR

Why three Master Blenders matter

Exceptionally Aged 15 began under Jerry Edwards, passed through Allen Smith, and was finalized in 2025 by Trudiann Branker, the first female Master Blender in Barbados. "The Exceptionally Aged Collection is a tribute to more than 320 years of Mount Gay heritage," Branker said.

Exceptionally Aged 15
Exceptionally Aged 15Credit: Mount Gay / KLG PR

How rare are these releases?

4,942 bottles of the 15-year and 2,376 of the 25-year exist worldwide, the latter limited by scarce 1999 cask inventory and evaporation loss over a quarter-century of tropical aging.

Why it matters

Mount Gay's decision to commit to a verifiable age statement, backed by a three-generation blending lineage and genuine scarcity, gives spirits collectors a credible new category to watch.

Exceptionally Aged 15 and 25
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