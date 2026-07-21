Sant Ambroeus Is Turning Palm Beach Into an Italian Summer Escape

Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach has introduced a new seasonal Italian menu for summer 2026.
The restaurant hosts live jazz every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Its indoor bar is screening World Cup matches throughout the tournament.
Sant Ambroeus was founded in Milan in 1936 and now operates in Palm Beach at Royal Poinciana Plaza, near Worth Avenue.
Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach has built its summer around the rituals of Milanese café life: a new seasonal menu, live jazz on Thursday evenings, and World Cup viewing built for a crowd that would rather sip a spritz than shout at a screen.
The kitchen's seasonal lineup leans lighter and more ingredient driven: a Ventresca tuna salad with spring vegetables, seared ahi tuna, Faroe Island salmon, and maccheroni with lamb ragù and peas, alongside the restaurant's longtime staples.
The indoor bar screens matches throughout the tournament, paired with Italian cocktails and the restaurant's usual service standard, playing into the trend of restaurants using the World Cup, which runs through July 19, as a seasonal draw.
Sant Ambroeus opened as a pastry shop in Milan's Quadrilatero district in 1936, founded by two pastry chefs from the Cattaneo family, and crossed to the U.S. in the early 1980s. The Palm Beach location, at Royal Poinciana Plaza just off the Worth Avenue shopping corridor, carries that all-day rhythm from morning pasticceria to evening cocktails.
Palm Beach has no shortage of Italian dining, but Sant Ambroeus is one of the few brands old enough, and specific enough about its Milanese origins, to make a seasonal program feel like an extension of a nearly century-old identity.
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