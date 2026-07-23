Mottai, One of the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants, Debuts a Prix-Fixe Lunch

Mottai, the Japanese restaurant at The Plaza Coral Gables, has debuted two prix-fixe executive lunch menus available Monday through Friday.
The three-course Komosubi menu runs $54; the four-course Sekiwake menu, which adds dessert, runs $64.
Mottai was named one of the 16 most beautiful restaurants in the world for 2026 by the Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, the only Florida venue on the list.
The restaurant is the U.S. debut of Brazil's Attivo Group, from chef Brian Nasajon, with a design that blends European architectural bones with Japanese detail.
Mottai, the Coral Gables restaurant that opened in February as Brazil's Attivo Group's first U.S. concept, has debuted two prix-fixe lunch menus timed to summer's longer lunch breaks, weeks after landing on a global list of the world's most beautiful restaurants.
Guests can choose the three-course Komosubi menu, $54, which includes miso soup and a choice of starter and entrée, or the four-course Sekiwake menu, $64, which adds dessert. Komosubi starters include Spicy Tuna Maki and Negi Hama Maki, with entrées like U4 Prawns, Sugi Katsu, and Steamed Clams with Rice. Sekiwake expands into Rock Shrimp, Maitake Mushroom, and Mottai Crispy Chicken to start, Pork Belly, Black Garlic Chicken, and Yaki Udon as mains, and Mango Chawanmushi or Yuzu Cheesecake to finish. Both menus run Monday through Friday.
Less than four months after opening, Mottai was named one of the 16 most beautiful restaurants in the world for 2026 by Prix Versailles, the only Florida restaurant and one of just three U.S. venues on the list. The space, designed by Miami's Saladino Design Studios, blends European architectural bones with Japanese detail, built around an open sushi bar set beneath a canopy at the center of the room. Mottai now advances to a later round of the competition, where three restaurants will be named Prix Versailles World Title holders in December.
A restaurant that lands a global design recognition within months of opening, then follows it with a lunch menu built for the corporate crowd in its own Coral Gables corridor, is positioning itself for both destination dining and everyday repeat business at once, a harder balance to strike than most new openings attempt.
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