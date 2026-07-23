Two Cocktails to Make for National Tequila Day, No Lime Required

National Tequila Day falls on July 24, and two new cocktail recipes are built to mark it.
The Volcan Carajillo pairs Volcan Reposado with fresh espresso and Licor 43, garnished with an orange twist instead of the traditional lime.
The Cazcanes Dirty Paloma adds olive brine and dry vermouth to a grapefruit-and-lime base, cut with tonic water.
Both recipes are built to scale for at-home entertaining or a bar menu.
National Tequila Day lands on July 24, and two new recipes make the case for skipping the usual lime garnish altogether.
Lime has long been tequila's default companion, often used to smooth over a lower-quality spirit. Volcan's Carajillo drops it in favor of orange, keeping Volcan Reposado at the center of the drink while letting espresso and Licor 43 add depth. To build it: shake 2 oz. Volcan Reposado, 1 oz. fresh espresso, and 0.75 oz. Licor 43 or coffee liqueur with ice, double strain into a chilled coupe, and garnish with an expressed orange twist.
The Dirty Paloma leans into a briny note that keeps the drink from reading too sweet. Combine 1.25 oz. Cazcanes No. 10, 0.5 oz. dry vermouth, 0.25 oz. Campari, 1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice, 0.5 oz. fresh lime juice, 0.5 oz. simple syrup, and 0.5 oz. olive brine in a shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a coupe. Top with about 1.5 oz. of tonic water and garnish with a grapefruit slice and an olive skewer.
Both recipes treat garnish as a design choice rather than a formality, using orange and olive brine to sharpen what each spirit is actually doing in the glass, a small shift that gives bartenders and home hosts alike a reason to reach for something other than the standard lime wedge this July 24.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.