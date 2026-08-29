Bakey Welcomes the Jewish New Year With Honey Cakes, Babkas, and Braided Challahs

At a Glance
The Jewish New Year gets a sweet start in South Florida. Bakey, which brought its "Love, Always" philosophy to the region with its first Hallandale Beach location, is inviting locals and visitors to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with specialty to-go offerings that longtime fans know and newcomers will surely love. Pre-orders open Tuesday, September 1, ahead of the holiday, which begins at sundown on Friday, September 11.
Every item comes from legendary baker and cookbook author Uri Scheft, made with premium ingredients and fully kosher, designed to make the holiday more delicious. The centerpiece is Bakey's unique take on the traditional apple and honey cake, made with real honey, cinnamon, and nutmeg, offered as loaves, festive rounds, and generous celebration sizes. The bakery's signature fan-favorite babkas answer in kind, woven through with honey and apple for the season.
No holiday table is complete without challah, and Bakey braids its fresh: classic plain, a festive version crowned with poppy, sesame, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds, and a round honey challah for the new year. For hosts, a festive challah arrives baked and served with a ceramic bowl and honey jar, and centerpiece challahs anchor the table itself.
Larger celebrations can turn to the Special Holiday Platters, spanning honey cake, apple and honey, mini sliders, vegetables and spreads, savory selections, and sweet sensations, a full table assembled from a single order.
Holiday quantities are limited, and pre-orders open September 1 for pickup or delivery at bakeybabka.com. Bakey is located at 668 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, open Sunday to Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with complimentary plaza parking.
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