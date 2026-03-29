Wynwood Miami Unveils Passover Parties, Easter Brunches, and Spring Holiday Events for 2026

Wynwood is welcoming the spring holiday season with a vibrant lineup of Passover and Easter events that turn the neighborhood into one of Miami’s most exciting destinations for dining, celebration, and community gathering. From upscale holiday brunch to high-energy Passover nightlife and family-centered Easter programming, the district is offering a season full of reasons to visit, and experience Wynwood at its most festive.
The holiday calendar begins on Saturday, April 4, 2026, when Passover Balagan @ Lunasol Miami brings a late-night Passover celebration to Lunasol, 158 NW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127, from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The event will feature DJ-driven entertainment, a kosher-for-Passover bar, VIP table service, and advance ticketing with limited early-bird pricing.
Also on Saturday, April 4, Passover in the Garden / Passover @ Sable Miami transforms Sable Garden, 2219 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127, into an open-air Passover party from 10:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The 21+ celebration features top DJs, a full kosher-for-Passover premium bar, ticketed entry, and VIP table reservations, adding a distinctly nightlife-forward highlight to Wynwood’s holiday lineup.
On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Wynwood will feature two standout Easter brunch destinations. Rosemary’s Miami, at 322 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127, will offer Easter Brunch beginning at noon, with a spring-inspired Italian menu and seasonal holiday dishes served in a elegant neighborhood setting.
Beginning at 11:00 a.m., THRōW Social Miami at 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127 will present Easter Sunday Brunch & Bunnies, a festive outdoor celebration featuring brunch, cocktails, live music, Easter Bunny photos, baby bunnies and ducklings, games, and patio seating for families and guests looking to spend the holiday in the center of the district.
For Wynwood BID, the holiday season presents a strong opportunity to showcase the district as a destination where dining, entertainment, and community energy converge in one walkable, and highly visual setting. The mix of Passover and Easter programming reflects the breadth of experiences available in Wynwood and reinforces the area’s appeal to both local audiences and visitors looking for something distinctive to do in Miami this April.
“Wynwood is the kind of neighborhood where holiday traditions and standout experiences come together naturally. These events give people another reason to visit the neighborhood, enjoy local businesses, and experience everything Wynwood has to offer.”
William Kelley, Executive Director of Wynwood BID
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