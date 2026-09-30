MILA Miami Review: Why America's Highest-Grossing Independent Restaurant Still Feels Personal

Dessert brought the evening back to exactly where it needed to be. At MILA, presentation is never an afterthought, and dessert continued that philosophy. It felt designed as the final chapter of the meal rather than something simply added at the end. By that point, the setting, food, music, fire performance and service had created a complete experience. That is really MILA's strength. It does not feel like a collection of individual dishes. It feels like an evening.