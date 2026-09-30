MILA Miami Review: Why America's Highest-Grossing Independent Restaurant Still Feels Personal

At a Glance
The dinner featured in this article was provided to RESIDENT complimentary for review. RESIDENT retains full editorial control, and complimentary access does not guarantee favorable coverage. RESIDENT’s editorial coverage is produced independently; commercial relationships, including hosted experiences, never determine what we feature or how we cover it.
There are successful restaurants, and then there is MILA.
The Miami Beach rooftop restaurant generated more than $51 million in annual sales and ranked No. 1 on Restaurant Business' 2025 list of America's highest-grossing independent restaurants. That number is impressive, but walking into MILA, what struck me most was something harder to quantify: despite the scale, the crowds and the constant celebrations, the restaurant still manages to feel polished, personal and remarkably well considered.
I have been to plenty of restaurants where popularity ultimately works against the experience. MILA is the opposite.
We sat outside on one of those near-perfect Miami evenings when the temperature, landscaping and open-air setting all seem to work together.
From a design perspective, MILA feels upscale without being overly formal. There is a definite Tulum influence, but it is more refined than rustic: tropical, organic and layered with beautiful greenery. At moments, you almost lose track of whether you are sitting indoors or outside.
Music plays in the background at exactly the right volume. It gives the room energy without forcing you to compete with it.
Around us were large groups, couples and celebrations, including what appeared to be wedding-related dinners. That could easily make a restaurant feel chaotic. Somehow it does not.
As the evening progressed, MILA reminded us that dinner here is meant to be an experience, not simply a meal. A dramatic live fire performance unfolded just steps from the tables, immediately capturing the room and adding another layer of energy to the rooftop.
With the music, tropical surroundings and open-air feeling, the performance was theatrical without overwhelming dinner itself. It felt like a distinctly Miami moment, but one that belonged naturally within MILA's sophisticated, almost Tulum-inspired atmosphere.
The effect was important: the show elevated the evening, but the restaurant never allowed the entertainment to become a substitute for the food or service.
MILA describes its cuisine as MediterrAsian, bringing Mediterranean and Japanese influences together in an informal izakaya-style format designed for sharing. The menu moves easily between raw fish, dumplings, sushi, grilled seafood, meats and vegetables, giving the table freedom to create its own progression.
Our opening dish was exactly what you want from a first course: light, airy and refreshing. There was a gentle spice that arrived toward the end rather than overpowering the first bite. That subtle progression tied everything together. It was the kind of dish that wakes up your palate instead of exhausting it. An amazing first course.
The wild fungi dumplings were one of the more interesting dishes of the evening. I cannot remember having this particular combination before, which immediately made it memorable. The mushrooms brought depth and earthiness, while the dumpling remained delicate enough that the dish never became heavy. Really solid. And sometimes at this level, originality matters almost as much as execution.
The two-pound grilled whole Dover sole was one of the highlights. The presentation immediately felt refined, and the paprika stood out in a way that gave the fish character without hiding its natural flavor. The fish itself remained the focus.
There was restraint here, which I appreciate. Too many restaurants feel obligated to keep adding ingredients to prove that a dish is sophisticated. This did not need it. Beautifully executed.
The Brussels sprouts looked terrific and arrived with plenty of visual appeal. Fresh, certainly. But this was probably the one dish that did not quite reach the level of everything around it. They were a little short on flavor and slightly dry. Good, but not memorable, and when virtually every other dish is competing at such a high level, the difference becomes noticeable.
Dessert brought the evening back to exactly where it needed to be. At MILA, presentation is never an afterthought, and dessert continued that philosophy. It felt designed as the final chapter of the meal rather than something simply added at the end. By that point, the setting, food, music, fire performance and service had created a complete experience. That is really MILA's strength. It does not feel like a collection of individual dishes. It feels like an evening.
This may have impressed me as much as the food.
MILA serves an extraordinary number of guests. Yet General Manager Gordon stopped by our table, and a Riviera Dining Group operations leader from CASA NEOS also came over to say hello. That matters, not because we needed someone to visit the table, but because it says something about the culture.
When a restaurant becomes this financially successful, it would be very easy for management to become removed from the dining room. Here, the opposite seems true. There is a reason MILA reached the top of the independent restaurant rankings. Revenue at that level does not come from beautiful landscaping alone. It comes from getting an enormous number of small details right, night after night.
Riviera Dining Group has expanded that immersive hospitality approach across MILA Omakase, MILA Lounge, MILA MM, CASA NEOS, CLAUDIE, AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park and Coconut Grove, and the wider MM members-club concept. HONŌ, a Japanese steakhouse planned for Miami, is the group's next announced addition.
MILA could easily survive on atmosphere. It could probably survive on location. It could certainly survive on its reputation. What makes it impressive is that it does not appear interested in doing that.
The Dover sole was beautifully handled. The fungi dumplings offered something I had not experienced before. The opening course was light, refreshing and perfectly paced. Even the one dish I found less successful, the Brussels sprouts, did little to diminish the evening.
The live fire performance captured the room and made dinner feel like an occasion, but it worked because the fundamentals were already in place: thoughtful cooking, controlled energy, beautiful design and personal hospitality.
Most importantly, MILA understands something many luxury restaurants forget: people are not simply buying dinner. They are buying how the evening makes them feel.
Would I return? Absolutely.
MILA earns 4.85 out of 5 Resident Stars.
MILA does not feel like a collection of individual dishes. It feels like an evening.
Michael Travin
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