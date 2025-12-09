Surpassing Legendary Culinary Brands, MILA Miami is Crowned the Highest-Grossing Independent Restaurant in America

On a mission to establish themselves as the highest standard of luxury in the global hospitality scene, RDG integrates private areas and access for their exclusive group of MM members. Consisting of an elegant and tasteful community of cultured individuals, RDG’s MM lifestyle club is defined by the appreciation for understated luxury and a genuine thirst for discovery and indulgence. More than just restaurants, RDG is a sought after lifestyle on the precipice of growth and evolution into illustrious destinations across the world, ready to break the mold with their concepts, and elevate the guest experience.