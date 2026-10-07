NYCWFF 2026 Is Turning New York Into One Delicious Long Weekend

At a Glance
If New York’s fall social calendar is a competitive sport, NYCWFF 2026 is shaping up to be one of the season’s hardest reservations. The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival returns October 15-18, bringing more than 50 events to the city, from intimate chef dinners and rooftop parties to grand tastings and a decidedly 2026 addition: serious culinary experiences where alcohol isn't the main event.
Now in its 19th year, the Festival is leaning into New York itself. The Seaport remains a hub, but the expanded footprint includes The Rooftop at Pier 17, where skyline views become part of the menu. This year's names span the culinary and cultural worlds, but a few events in particular have our attention.
Nobu Matsuhisa may be synonymous with Japanese cuisine, but Peru occupies an essential place in his culinary story. Before building the global Nobu empire, Matsuhisa lived and cooked in Peru, where local ingredients helped shape the Japanese-Peruvian style that would eventually become his signature.
That history comes full circle on Thursday, October 15, when Matsuhisa makes his first-ever NYCWFF appearance with A Culinary Journey Through Peru at Storied NYC. The immersive walk-around tasting brings together some of New York's top Peruvian restaurants for ceviches, seafood, grilled specialties and other interpretations of the country's cuisine.
The event runs from 7-10 p.m., with general admission currently listed at $215, inclusive of food, drink, taxes and ticketing fees.
On Saturday night, NYCWFF moves upstairs.
New York After Dark, hosted by Kwame Onwuachi, takes over The Rooftop at Pier 17 on October 17, transforming the waterfront space into an after-hours mashup of food, music and New York culture. The evening draws inspiration from Onwuachi's forthcoming cookbook All Hours, with dishes from some of his favorite New York chefs and restaurants and music by D-Nice.
It feels less like a conventional food festival tasting and more like the kind of Saturday night New Yorkers actually want to attend: rooftop, skyline, serious food and a DJ.
General admission begins at 7:15 p.m. and is currently listed at $240, while an early-entry option is also offered to eligible Bank of America cardholders.
Perhaps the most telling addition to this year's Festival arrives Sunday morning.
Morning Buzz hosted by mgk of 27 Club Coffee brings NYCWFF into the rapidly expanding world of elevated non-alcoholic socializing. Instead of cocktails and Champagne, expect coffee, matcha, tea and breakfast favorites from local spots in an all-ages celebration of New York's café culture.
Held on Sunday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Rooftop at Pier 17, Morning Buzz gives the Festival a completely different kind of energy and makes a compelling case that the next great NYC food event doesn't necessarily need a liquor sponsor to create a scene. Tickets are currently listed at $169.99 including fees.
Beyond the marquee tastings, some of NYCWFF's most intriguing experiences are happening around the dinner table.
On Thursday, October 15, Angie Mar and Charlie Palmer join forces for a one-night-only dinner. Mar, the chef behind Restaurant Le B, is known for bringing together French technique, her Chinese heritage and a modern interpretation of Continental fine dining, making the pairing with veteran chef and restaurateur Palmer especially intriguing.
Friday brings a culinary next-generation moment when Byron Puck and Cedric Vongerichten take over CUT by Wolfgang Puck. The sons of Wolfgang Puck and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, respectively, will create a multi-course menu drawing upon the culinary traditions that shaped them while showcasing their own perspectives. The dinner takes place October 16 from 7-10 p.m., with tickets currently listed at $380.
One of the weekend's more interesting departures from Festival tradition happens at The Maze NYC, Manhattan's alcohol-free members club.
On Saturday, October 17, James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer teams with Gautier Coiffard, co-founder of Brooklyn bakery L'Appartement 4F, for what NYCWFF describes as its first non-alcoholic dinner.
It's an intriguing evolution for a festival with "Wine" literally in its name, and one that reflects the increasingly sophisticated sober and sober-curious hospitality scene. Rather than treating non-alcoholic dining as an accommodation, this event puts it at the center of the experience.
The dinner runs 7-10 p.m. and tickets are currently listed at $275 including fees.
There is plenty more competing for space on the calendar. Rachael Ray and Bert Kreischer kick off the Rooftop Series with Burger Bash; Bryan and Michael Voltaggio host Steak & Whiskey; Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish headline Saturday's Grand Tasting; and Sunday brings FoodieCon and The Cookout with JJ Johnson, Angela Yee and Whoopi Goldberg, plus a performance by Method Man.
What makes NYCWFF 2026 particularly interesting, however, is the mix. This is no longer simply a weekend of celebrity chefs and endless tasting tents. There are intimate dinners, next-generation culinary names, nightlife, coffee culture and alcohol-free experiences sharing the same billing.
For New Yorkers, that means the real challenge isn't finding something worth attending. It's deciding how many events can reasonably fit into four very indulgent days.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.