New York

The Best Things to Do in New York City in October 2026

From Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden and celebrity appearances at the New York Film Festival to waterfront tastings, Harry Potter experiences, and Halloween parades, here’s what belongs on your October calendar.
Billboards, theater signs, and a yellow taxi on a busy Times Square street
Times Square, ManhattanVecteezy
11 min read

New York City Events at a Glance

  • Major festivals: The New York Film Festival continues through October 12, New York Comic Con runs October 8-11, and the New York City Wine & Food Festival takes place October 15-18.

  • Music and theater: Harry Styles performs select nights through October 31, Candlelight concerts run throughout the month, and NYC Off-Broadway Week offers two-for-one tickets October 5-18.

  • Food and drink: Arte Agave opens the month on October 1-2, OktoberFest continues at Watermark through October 31, and Whiskey Washback comes to The Bowery Hotel on October 30.

  • Seasonal celebrations: Diwali at Times Square is October 24, Boo at the Zoo runs on select fall dates, and the New York Botanical Garden’s Día de los Muertos celebration begins October 3.

RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.

This guide covers 19 of the best things to do in New York City in October 2026, including two seasonal excursions to Westchester and Orange County, with dates, ticket links, and practical details to help plan your month.

October brings some of New York’s most anticipated events into the same few weeks. The New York Film Festival draws actors and directors to Lincoln Center, Comic Con fills the Javits Center with fans and elaborate cosplay, and Harry Styles closes out his Madison Square Garden residency. At the Seaport, the New York City Wine & Food Festival gathers chefs and culinary personalities for four days of tastings, dinners, and rooftop parties.

The month also offers smaller pleasures and spectacles worth seeking out. St. Patrick’s Cathedral glows with 360-degree projections, The Bowery Hotel hosts tequila and whiskey tastings, and 1,200 drones bring the world of Harry Potter to the sky above Randall’s Island. Diwali fills Times Square with music and dance, while costumed dogs in the East Village and the Village Halloween Parade give October its unmistakable New York character.

Billboards, theater signs, and a yellow taxi on a busy Times Square street
The Chicest Hotels, Restaurants, and Experiences in New York City Right Now

What to Do in New York City in October 2026

OktoberFest NYC at Watermark

Steins of beer on a wooden table under string lights
Oktoberfest steinsVecteezy

Where: Watermark, Pier 15, 78 South Street, Lower Manhattan

When: September 10 through October 31, 2026

Why Go: Watermark extends Oktoberfest across the month with German beer, bratwurst, oversized pretzels, and East River views. Its waterfront setting makes it an easy option for a relaxed afternoon or evening with friends.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: General admission is free with an RSVP option, while food, drinks, reserved tables, and premium packages cost extra. All ages are welcome, and opening hours vary by day.

64th Annual New York Film Festival

AI-generated image of rows of empty red cinema seats facing a screen
Illustration: an empty cinemaVecteezy (AI-generated)

Where: Lincoln Center, Upper West Side, with additional screenings across the five boroughs

When: September 25 through October 12, 2026

Why Go: The 64th New York Film Festival runs September 25 through October 12, 2026, bringing international cinema, filmmaker conversations, and cast appearances to Lincoln Center. Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the festival also extends across the five boroughs with screenings from October 2-9, giving movie lovers opportunities to discover new films and hear directly from the people behind them.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Celebrity appearances are a major draw at this year’s New York Film Festival, with Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett, and Eva Victor scheduled for a Behemoth! Q&A on October 2, followed by John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, and Giancarlo Esposito discussing The Only Living Pickpocket in New York on October 7. Other highlights include appearances by filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, Pedro Almodóvar, and Luca Guadagnino.

New York Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival

Two performers in Día de los Muertos face paint and floral dresses greet a crowd
New York Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: The Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, Manhattan

When: October 1-2, 2026

Why Go: Arte Agave celebrates Mexican spirits and culture with tequila and mezcal tastings throughout The Bowery Hotel’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Opening night focuses on craftsmanship, art, and sensory experiences, while Friday brings more than 100 varieties to sample alongside mariachi music, folkloric dancers, DJ sets, and Mexican culinary bites.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Admission includes unlimited spirit and food tastings and an engraved tasting glass. Early Entry tickets provide an extra hour with exclusive agave selections.

LUMINISCENCE at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

A choir and orchestra beneath blue projections on the cathedral's vaulted ceiling
LUMINISCENCE at St. Patrick’s CathedralPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between East 50th and East 51st Streets, Midtown Manhattan

When: Select dates throughout October and November 2026

Why Go: St. Patrick’s Cathedral becomes the setting for an immersive light and music experience, with 360-degree projections illuminating its Gothic architecture. Narration by actor Jonathan Roumie guides visitors through the cathedral’s history, while select performances feature a live orchestra and choir.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Choose a Live+ session for the orchestra and choir, or a recorded-music session for the projection experience at a lower price. Platinum seats offer panoramic views from the middle and rear of the nave; Silver seats have partially obstructed views.

Candlelight Concerts in New York City

Rows of flickering candles beside stacked pumpkins and autumn leaves
Candlelight Concerts in New York CityPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various venues across NYC

When: Select dates throughout October 2026

Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Programs run from Vivaldi to Adele and film scores, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.

October 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:

Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.

Harry Styles: Together, Together

Harry Styles singing in a red sequined jacket against a blue backdrop
Harry Styles: Together, TogetherPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan

When: Select dates, October 2-31, 2026

Why Go: Harry Styles returns to Madison Square Garden for an extended New York run supporting his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., alongside the solo hits that have made him one of the defining pop performers of his generation.

Tickets by Date: October 9 | October 10 | October 16 | October 17 | October 23 | October 24 | October 30 | October 31 | More Dates

Good to Know: Performances continue throughout October, with ticket prices and availability varying by night. If your preferred date is sold out or limited, check another performance in the residency.

Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous

Visitors in the Met's Great Hall beneath its arched stone ceiling
The Metropolitan Museum of ArtCanva

Where: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Upper East Side

When: October 4, 2026, through January 31, 2027

Why Go: The Met brings together more than 120 works in an exhibition examining the full careers of Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock side by side. It is one of October’s most substantial museum openings, offering a chance to reconsider both artists through their individual achievements and shared history.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The exhibition is included with museum admission. October 1-3 are member preview days; the public opening is October 4.

NYC Off-Broadway Week

Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong reacting in alarm on a cluttered drawing-room set
NYC Off-Broadway Week: The Play That Goes WrongPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Participating theaters across Manhattan

When: October 5-18, 2026

Why Go: NYC Off-Broadway Week offers two-for-one tickets to 25 productions, making it an accessible way to explore the city’s smaller stages. Participating shows include Heathers: The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Event Details

Shows to See:

Good to Know: Performances take place at different theaters, so check the venue address and showtime before heading out. Age recommendations vary, with options ranging from family shows to comedies for adults.

New York Comic Con

Crowds filling the Javits Center concourse during New York Comic Con
New York Comic ConPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Javits Center, 429 Eleventh Avenue, Manhattan

When: October 8-11, 2026

Why Go: New York Comic Con celebrates its 20th anniversary with screenings, entertainment announcements, comic creators, cosplay, and a sprawling exhibition floor. It is one of the month’s biggest gatherings, with programming covering film, television, anime, gaming, and publishing.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: As of September 30, the organizer lists Friday, Saturday, four-day, and VIP tickets as sold out, with limited Thursday and Sunday availability. Check reservation requirements for the panels you want to attend.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

Festival tents and string lights at night with the Lower Manhattan skyline behind
Food Network New York City Wine & Food FestivalPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Venues across New York City, with a central festival campus at the Seaport and events on the Pier 17 rooftop

When: October 15-18, 2026

Why Go: The festival brings together celebrated chefs, winemakers, and culinary personalities for four days of tastings, dinners, demonstrations, and parties. Headline events include Burger Bash, Grand Tastings, and New York After Dark with Kwame Onwuachi and D-Nice.

Event Details and Event Tickets

Good to Know: Tickets are sold by event, making it easy to build your weekend around a favorite chef, tasting, or dinner. Highlights include Burger Bash on October 15, New York After Dark on October 17, and Grand Tastings on October 17 and 18.

Harry Potter™: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Visitors beside an illuminated stag and a Forbidden Forest sign in the woods at night
Harry Potter™: A Forbidden Forest ExperiencePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Yorktown Heights, Westchester County

When: Select evenings beginning October 16, 2026

Why Go: An illuminated woodland trail brings the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films to life with magical creatures, familiar scenes, and interactive spellcasting. Visitors can encounter Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifflers, try conjuring a Patronus, and enjoy themed food and drinks along the way.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: This experience takes place outside NYC, making it an evening excursion to Westchester. Allow 60-90 minutes to explore, wear sturdy shoes for the woodland paths, and use the Taconic State Parkway entrance when driving.

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Four small dogs in costumes sitting on autumn leaves in a park
Dogs in Halloween costumesVecteezy

Where: East Village, Manhattan

When: October 17, 2026

Why Go: Elaborately costumed dogs and their equally committed humans turn this neighborhood tradition into one of New York’s most entertaining Halloween outings. The event combines a parade, costume competition, and festival block party.

Event Details

Good to Know: Watching is free, but dogs and humans who want to march must register in advance. The organizer currently indicates a mid-morning parade, with precise timing and spectator locations still to come.

DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™

A drone formation of a wizard with a wand lit above a watching crowd at night
DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Sunken Meadow Fields, Randall’s Island Park, New York City

When: October 23-24, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.

Why Go: The wizarding world takes shape above Randall’s Island as 1,200 illuminated drones recreate memorable moments from the Harry Potter films. Music from the original soundtracks accompanies the aerial formations, with a live electric violinist adding to the outdoor spectacle.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The show lasts approximately 60 minutes, including an intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Dress warmly for the outdoor setting.

Diwali at Times Square

A lit clay oil lamp resting on rose and marigold petals
A diya for DiwaliVecteezy

Where: Broadway between West 46th and West 48th Streets, Times Square

When: October 24, 2026

Why Go: Diwali at Times Square celebrates the Festival of Lights with Indian music, dance, and cultural traditions in the heart of Manhattan. The celebration brings families and visitors together to experience the holiday’s themes of light, renewal, and community beneath Times Square’s bright billboards.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Plan to arrive early for a spot near the performances and check the festival’s website for the latest schedule before heading to Times Square.

Whiskey Washback New York

A woman holding bottles of Tullamore Dew and Glenfiddich 12 at a bar
Whiskey Washback New YorkPhoto Courtesy of Fever and Raymond Hamlin

Where: The Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, Manhattan

When: October 30, 2026

Why Go: Whiskey Washback brings more than 100 varieties of whiskey, bourbon, rye, and Scotch to The Bowery Hotel for an evening of tastings, food, and DJ sets. Explore pours from around the world alongside bites ranging from smoked brisket and sliders to oysters, with an outdoor terrace cigar lounge rounding out the experience.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Tickets include unlimited spirit and food tastings, plus an engraved Glencairn tasting glass. Early Entry admission adds an hour with rare and premium whiskey selections available exclusively during that time. Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID.

Boo at the Zoo

A wooden archway sign reading ZOO against a blue sky
Boo at the Zoo runs fall weekends at the Bronx ZooCanva

Where: Bronx Zoo, the Bronx

When: Saturdays and Sundays, September 26 through November 1, 2026

Why Go: Halloween meets wildlife at the Bronx Zoo, where children can explore a hay-maze adventure course, play carnival games, and catch animal-inspired magic shows. Seasonal storytelling, puppet performances, and talks with animal experts add to a day of exploring the zoo.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Boo at the Zoo is a daytime celebration, with activities included in zoo admission. Check the daily schedule for performance times so you can fit shows and animal talks around your visit.

Día de los Muertos at the New York Botanical Garden

A painted sugar skull in a straw sombrero surrounded by marigolds
Día de los MuertosVecteezy

Where: New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx

When: October 3 through November 2, 2026

Why Go: Vibrant marigolds, colorful ofrendas, and artfully arranged calaveras fill the New York Botanical Garden for a celebration of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos traditions. Visitors can follow a trail of floral installations honoring loved ones and enjoy live holiday music on weekends, surrounded by the Garden’s autumn foliage.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Visit on a weekend to enjoy live music alongside the seasonal displays. Check the day’s performance schedule before arriving to make the most of the celebration.

Village Halloween Parade

Revelers in skeleton costumes with orange and black balloons on a night street
Halloween in the VillageVecteezy

Where: Sixth Avenue, from King Street to West 15th Street, Manhattan

When: October 31, 2026, beginning at 7 p.m.

Why Go: The Village Halloween Parade closes the month with giant puppets, performers, and thousands of costumed participants moving through downtown Manhattan. This year’s “Body & Soul” theme includes a new Firehorse puppet performance, with Joey Arias serving as grand marshal.

Event Details

Good to Know: Public viewing is free, and costumed participants are welcome to join under the organizer’s marching guidelines. The stretch between Bleecker and 14th Streets is especially crowded; paid special-access options are also available.

Pure Terror Scream Park

A figure with a carved jack-o-lantern head lit by orange firelight
Pure Terror Scream ParkPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: 1008 Route 17M, Monroe, Orange County, New York

When: Select nights throughout October 2026, with entry beginning at 7 p.m.

Why Go: Elaborate sets, special effects, and live scare actors bring ten haunted attractions to life at Pure Terror Scream Park. Explore the sinister Psycho Circus, venture into The Crypt, and encounter Gargoyle Den, a new addition for 2026, during a Halloween outing outside the city.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: General admission includes all ten attractions and free parking, while the RIP Pass offers priority access with shorter waits. The park operates rain or shine and is recommended for ages 10 and older, with parental discretion advised.

Prices, availability, hours, and offerings were accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. RESIDENT encourages responsible enjoyment. Please drink responsibly; must be of legal drinking age.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Events
Entertainment
New York
Halloween Events
Resident™ Magazine
resident.com