Major festivals: The New York Film Festival continues through October 12, New York Comic Con runs October 8-11, and the New York City Wine & Food Festival takes place October 15-18.
Music and theater: Harry Styles performs select nights through October 31, Candlelight concerts run throughout the month, and NYC Off-Broadway Week offers two-for-one tickets October 5-18.
Food and drink: Arte Agave opens the month on October 1-2, OktoberFest continues at Watermark through October 31, and Whiskey Washback comes to The Bowery Hotel on October 30.
Seasonal celebrations: Diwali at Times Square is October 24, Boo at the Zoo runs on select fall dates, and the New York Botanical Garden’s Día de los Muertos celebration begins October 3.
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This guide covers 19 of the best things to do in New York City in October 2026, including two seasonal excursions to Westchester and Orange County, with dates, ticket links, and practical details to help plan your month.
October brings some of New York’s most anticipated events into the same few weeks. The New York Film Festival draws actors and directors to Lincoln Center, Comic Con fills the Javits Center with fans and elaborate cosplay, and Harry Styles closes out his Madison Square Garden residency. At the Seaport, the New York City Wine & Food Festival gathers chefs and culinary personalities for four days of tastings, dinners, and rooftop parties.
The month also offers smaller pleasures and spectacles worth seeking out. St. Patrick’s Cathedral glows with 360-degree projections, The Bowery Hotel hosts tequila and whiskey tastings, and 1,200 drones bring the world of Harry Potter to the sky above Randall’s Island. Diwali fills Times Square with music and dance, while costumed dogs in the East Village and the Village Halloween Parade give October its unmistakable New York character.
Where: Watermark, Pier 15, 78 South Street, Lower Manhattan
When: September 10 through October 31, 2026
Why Go: Watermark extends Oktoberfest across the month with German beer, bratwurst, oversized pretzels, and East River views. Its waterfront setting makes it an easy option for a relaxed afternoon or evening with friends.
Good to Know: General admission is free with an RSVP option, while food, drinks, reserved tables, and premium packages cost extra. All ages are welcome, and opening hours vary by day.
Where: Lincoln Center, Upper West Side, with additional screenings across the five boroughs
When: September 25 through October 12, 2026
Why Go: The 64th New York Film Festival runs September 25 through October 12, 2026, bringing international cinema, filmmaker conversations, and cast appearances to Lincoln Center. Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the festival also extends across the five boroughs with screenings from October 2-9, giving movie lovers opportunities to discover new films and hear directly from the people behind them.
Good to Know: Celebrity appearances are a major draw at this year’s New York Film Festival, with Pedro Pascal, Will Arnett, and Eva Victor scheduled for a Behemoth! Q&A on October 2, followed by John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, and Giancarlo Esposito discussing The Only Living Pickpocket in New York on October 7. Other highlights include appearances by filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, Pedro Almodóvar, and Luca Guadagnino.
Where: The Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, Manhattan
When: October 1-2, 2026
Why Go: Arte Agave celebrates Mexican spirits and culture with tequila and mezcal tastings throughout The Bowery Hotel’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Opening night focuses on craftsmanship, art, and sensory experiences, while Friday brings more than 100 varieties to sample alongside mariachi music, folkloric dancers, DJ sets, and Mexican culinary bites.
Good to Know: Admission includes unlimited spirit and food tastings and an engraved tasting glass. Early Entry tickets provide an extra hour with exclusive agave selections.
Where: St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue between East 50th and East 51st Streets, Midtown Manhattan
When: Select dates throughout October and November 2026
Why Go: St. Patrick’s Cathedral becomes the setting for an immersive light and music experience, with 360-degree projections illuminating its Gothic architecture. Narration by actor Jonathan Roumie guides visitors through the cathedral’s history, while select performances feature a live orchestra and choir.
Good to Know: Choose a Live+ session for the orchestra and choir, or a recorded-music session for the projection experience at a lower price. Platinum seats offer panoramic views from the middle and rear of the nave; Silver seats have partially obstructed views.
Where: Various venues across NYC
When: Select dates throughout October 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Programs run from Vivaldi to Adele and film scores, an easy choice for a refined evening out in New York.
October 2026 Candlelight Concerts in NYC:
October 3: Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
October 3: Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
October 4: Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
October 9: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
October 10: Candlelight: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
October 15: Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles
October 23: Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
October 23: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
October 24: Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles
October 29 & 30: Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, Midtown Manhattan
When: Select dates, October 2-31, 2026
Why Go: Harry Styles returns to Madison Square Garden for an extended New York run supporting his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., alongside the solo hits that have made him one of the defining pop performers of his generation.
Tickets by Date: October 9 | October 10 | October 16 | October 17 | October 23 | October 24 | October 30 | October 31 | More Dates
Good to Know: Performances continue throughout October, with ticket prices and availability varying by night. If your preferred date is sold out or limited, check another performance in the residency.
Where: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Upper East Side
When: October 4, 2026, through January 31, 2027
Why Go: The Met brings together more than 120 works in an exhibition examining the full careers of Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock side by side. It is one of October’s most substantial museum openings, offering a chance to reconsider both artists through their individual achievements and shared history.
Good to Know: The exhibition is included with museum admission. October 1-3 are member preview days; the public opening is October 4.
Where: Participating theaters across Manhattan
When: October 5-18, 2026
Why Go: NYC Off-Broadway Week offers two-for-one tickets to 25 productions, making it an accessible way to explore the city’s smaller stages. Participating shows include Heathers: The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.
Shows to See:
Good to Know: Performances take place at different theaters, so check the venue address and showtime before heading out. Age recommendations vary, with options ranging from family shows to comedies for adults.
Where: Javits Center, 429 Eleventh Avenue, Manhattan
When: October 8-11, 2026
Why Go: New York Comic Con celebrates its 20th anniversary with screenings, entertainment announcements, comic creators, cosplay, and a sprawling exhibition floor. It is one of the month’s biggest gatherings, with programming covering film, television, anime, gaming, and publishing.
Good to Know: As of September 30, the organizer lists Friday, Saturday, four-day, and VIP tickets as sold out, with limited Thursday and Sunday availability. Check reservation requirements for the panels you want to attend.
Where: Venues across New York City, with a central festival campus at the Seaport and events on the Pier 17 rooftop
When: October 15-18, 2026
Why Go: The festival brings together celebrated chefs, winemakers, and culinary personalities for four days of tastings, dinners, demonstrations, and parties. Headline events include Burger Bash, Grand Tastings, and New York After Dark with Kwame Onwuachi and D-Nice.
Good to Know: Tickets are sold by event, making it easy to build your weekend around a favorite chef, tasting, or dinner. Highlights include Burger Bash on October 15, New York After Dark on October 17, and Grand Tastings on October 17 and 18.
Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Yorktown Heights, Westchester County
When: Select evenings beginning October 16, 2026
Why Go: An illuminated woodland trail brings the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films to life with magical creatures, familiar scenes, and interactive spellcasting. Visitors can encounter Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifflers, try conjuring a Patronus, and enjoy themed food and drinks along the way.
Good to Know: This experience takes place outside NYC, making it an evening excursion to Westchester. Allow 60-90 minutes to explore, wear sturdy shoes for the woodland paths, and use the Taconic State Parkway entrance when driving.
Where: East Village, Manhattan
When: October 17, 2026
Why Go: Elaborately costumed dogs and their equally committed humans turn this neighborhood tradition into one of New York’s most entertaining Halloween outings. The event combines a parade, costume competition, and festival block party.
Good to Know: Watching is free, but dogs and humans who want to march must register in advance. The organizer currently indicates a mid-morning parade, with precise timing and spectator locations still to come.
Where: Sunken Meadow Fields, Randall’s Island Park, New York City
When: October 23-24, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.
Why Go: The wizarding world takes shape above Randall’s Island as 1,200 illuminated drones recreate memorable moments from the Harry Potter films. Music from the original soundtracks accompanies the aerial formations, with a live electric violinist adding to the outdoor spectacle.
Good to Know: The show lasts approximately 60 minutes, including an intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Dress warmly for the outdoor setting.
Where: Broadway between West 46th and West 48th Streets, Times Square
When: October 24, 2026
Why Go: Diwali at Times Square celebrates the Festival of Lights with Indian music, dance, and cultural traditions in the heart of Manhattan. The celebration brings families and visitors together to experience the holiday’s themes of light, renewal, and community beneath Times Square’s bright billboards.
Good to Know: Plan to arrive early for a spot near the performances and check the festival’s website for the latest schedule before heading to Times Square.
Where: The Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, Manhattan
When: October 30, 2026
Why Go: Whiskey Washback brings more than 100 varieties of whiskey, bourbon, rye, and Scotch to The Bowery Hotel for an evening of tastings, food, and DJ sets. Explore pours from around the world alongside bites ranging from smoked brisket and sliders to oysters, with an outdoor terrace cigar lounge rounding out the experience.
Good to Know: Tickets include unlimited spirit and food tastings, plus an engraved Glencairn tasting glass. Early Entry admission adds an hour with rare and premium whiskey selections available exclusively during that time. Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID.
Where: Bronx Zoo, the Bronx
When: Saturdays and Sundays, September 26 through November 1, 2026
Why Go: Halloween meets wildlife at the Bronx Zoo, where children can explore a hay-maze adventure course, play carnival games, and catch animal-inspired magic shows. Seasonal storytelling, puppet performances, and talks with animal experts add to a day of exploring the zoo.
Good to Know: Boo at the Zoo is a daytime celebration, with activities included in zoo admission. Check the daily schedule for performance times so you can fit shows and animal talks around your visit.
Where: New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx
When: October 3 through November 2, 2026
Why Go: Vibrant marigolds, colorful ofrendas, and artfully arranged calaveras fill the New York Botanical Garden for a celebration of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos traditions. Visitors can follow a trail of floral installations honoring loved ones and enjoy live holiday music on weekends, surrounded by the Garden’s autumn foliage.
Good to Know: Visit on a weekend to enjoy live music alongside the seasonal displays. Check the day’s performance schedule before arriving to make the most of the celebration.
Where: Sixth Avenue, from King Street to West 15th Street, Manhattan
When: October 31, 2026, beginning at 7 p.m.
Why Go: The Village Halloween Parade closes the month with giant puppets, performers, and thousands of costumed participants moving through downtown Manhattan. This year’s “Body & Soul” theme includes a new Firehorse puppet performance, with Joey Arias serving as grand marshal.
Good to Know: Public viewing is free, and costumed participants are welcome to join under the organizer’s marching guidelines. The stretch between Bleecker and 14th Streets is especially crowded; paid special-access options are also available.
Where: 1008 Route 17M, Monroe, Orange County, New York
When: Select nights throughout October 2026, with entry beginning at 7 p.m.
Why Go: Elaborate sets, special effects, and live scare actors bring ten haunted attractions to life at Pure Terror Scream Park. Explore the sinister Psycho Circus, venture into The Crypt, and encounter Gargoyle Den, a new addition for 2026, during a Halloween outing outside the city.
Good to Know: General admission includes all ten attractions and free parking, while the RIP Pass offers priority access with shorter waits. The park operates rain or shine and is recommended for ages 10 and older, with parental discretion advised.
Prices, availability, hours, and offerings were accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. RESIDENT encourages responsible enjoyment. Please drink responsibly; must be of legal drinking age.
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