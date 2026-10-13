Shell Yeah! South Beach Seafood Festival Is Back

At a Glance
Four Days of Culinary Events: The 14th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival returns October 21-24, 2026, coinciding with the opening of Florida stone crab season.
New Chef Collaboration: Wednesday's Made in Miami dinner at Phuc Yea brings together six celebrated chefs for a four-course experience with Herradura Tequila pairings.
Expanded Chef Competitions: Friday's VIP Chef Showdown features 18 chefs competing in nine seafood-centered battles, including new burger and grouper sandwich categories.
Beachfront Seafood Slam: Saturday's four-block celebration at Lummus Park offers unlimited food and beverage sampling, live entertainment, restaurant tastings and culinary competitions.
Community Impact: A portion of festival proceeds supports the CI Foundation's EAT SMART program, providing healthy meals and nutrition education to Florida youth.
Miami's South Beach is gearing up for four days of beachfront feasting. The 14th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival returns October 21 through 24, opening South Florida's hospitality season alongside the start of Florida stone crab season. This year, a range of distinctive events give you a choice between intimate chef-driven dinners, head-to-head culinary competitions and a Saturday afternoon of unlimited tasting along Miami Beach's iconic shoreline.
Wednesday's debut Made in Miami dinner takes place at Phuc Yea. Co-hosts Cesar Zapata and Jose Mendin join GOYA Foods' Fernando Desa, Michael Beltran of Ariete and Chugs, Eduardo Lara of Wolf of Tacos and Eileen Andrade of FINKA. Together, they create a four-course meal with curated Herradura Tequila pairings. The chefs collaborate across the courses rather than preparing six separate showcases, offering diners a look at the relationships and influences behind South Florida's restaurant community. Surprise entertainment and celebratory toasts follow.
An Evening in Miami Beach moves into two established dining rooms. Rao's Miami Beach hosts a multi-course dinner with Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky. At Macchialina, Chef Michael Pirolo's handmade-pasta-driven Italian cooking meets Jack Daniel's cocktails and selections from the restaurant's wine program. If you prefer the atmosphere of a destination restaurant to a large festival crowd, Thursday is the night to consider.
The Tequila Herradura VIP Chef Showdown, presented by GOYA Foods, takes over the GOYA Culinary Village at Lummus Park. Eighteen chefs compete in nine categories. Two debut this year: Battle Burger and Battle Fish Sandwich, featuring grouper. The returning contests cover Seafood Pasta, Surf n' Turf, Shrimp, Taco, Tuna, Salmon and Ceviche.
Friday guests sample the competing dishes and vote for their favorites. Chefs then face off on the Jack Daniel's LIVE Stage, where a culinary judging panel chooses the battle champions. The evening also includes unlimited seafood bites, full bars and a DJ, giving you plenty to experience between competitions.
The returning Tequila Herradura and Pacifico bartender competitions bring cocktails and live mystery-ingredient challenges into Friday's program. Their contests run alongside the chef battles, giving guests another reason to watch the action rather than focus exclusively on the food.
Seafood Slam runs Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lummus Park, with unlimited food and beverage sampling and dozens of South Florida restaurants and culinary partners. The current lineup includes Aguasal, American Social, Area 31, Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach, Cafe Bernie, Doma Restaurant, Jarana, Meat Market Boca, Old Lisbon, Orilla Bar & Grill, Pubbelly, The Citadel and The Social Club. Organizers expect additional participants.
Saturday guests can vote in Best of the Fest, enjoy live entertainment and explore beverage activations. Milam's Marketplace and Wild Fork live-fire grilling experiences give the afternoon more variety. With four hours of programming, you can alternate between tasting and watching demonstrations and competitions.
Fresh From Florida introduces "Shuck'n the Sunshine State," an oyster-shucking competition in which 15 chefs race through timed rounds to shuck 20 oysters. Finalists ultimately face Ryan Norris and Nick Frame of Florida's Indian River Oyster Company. The timed format adds a different kind of culinary contest to Saturday's schedule.
The Milam's Markets Home Chef Competition returns for its second year. South Florida home cooks present their signature seafood recipes on a live stage, sharing the program with restaurant professionals and giving attendees another opportunity to see local cooking talent in action.
The festival has previously earned recognition among USA Today's "Top 5 Specialty Festivals in the Country," Forbes' "Top 5 Things to Do This Fall" and the Travel Channel's "Best Seafood Festival in the U.S." Festival materials also say a portion of proceeds supports the CI Foundation's EAT SMART program, which provides healthy meals and nutritional education to Florida youth through programs in Miami-Dade County public schools. Saturday welcomes all ages and admits children under 10 free; Wednesday through Friday events are restricted to guests 21 and older.
"What has always made the South Beach Seafood Festival special is the incredible community of chefs, restaurants and hospitality professionals who come together each October," said Valerie Roy, Director of Marketing and Client Strategy at CI Management.
"This year's programming captures everything we love about South Florida's dining scene, from legendary chefs and longtime favorites to rising talent, one-of-a-kind collaborations and sponsor experiences guests simply can't find anywhere else. Whether you're joining us for an intimate dinner, cheering on your favorite chefs and bartenders during the showdowns or spending Saturday tasting your way across the beach, every event celebrates the abundance of talent, energy and hospitality that make South Florida one of the country's most exciting culinary destinations."
The choice is yours: reserve an evening for a collaborative dinner, watch chefs and bartenders compete on Friday, or spend Saturday tasting your way across the beach. The October 21 through 24 schedule makes it possible to experience Miami through the chefs, restaurants and hospitality professionals shaping its dining scene, with local talent at the center of every event.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.
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