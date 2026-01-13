Standout Luxury Events at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami

As the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns February 19–22, 2026, Greater Miami and Miami Beach once again take center stage. This year carries added weight. A 25th anniversary signals not just longevity, but confidence. The festival’s evolution mirrors Miami’s own ascent as a serious culinary capital, one shaped by global influences, chef-driven storytelling, and experiences that go far beyond a tasting tent. From museum-hosted dinners to intimate chef collaborations and design-forward venues, these are the luxury-forward events defining this milestone year.
One of the festival’s most talked-about evenings unfolds inside the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, where architecture, culture, and cuisine converge. Rising talent Peyton Leffingwell of Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum joins an elite lineup of industry heavyweights for a one-night-only dinner that leans into creativity and collaboration. The setting alone elevates the experience, placing guests inside one of Miami’s most compelling cultural landmarks.
Set beneath the palms of Jungle Plaza, this evening celebrates Italian craftsmanship through a modern Miami lens. Chef Luigi Iannuario of Donna Mare Italian Chophouse brings decades of Milan-rooted technique to the table with a classic Cavatelli alla Norma, while Alex Martinez of Donatella Restaurant presents dishes that balance tradition with coastal elegance. The event captures Italy’s regional depth while embracing the Design District’s polished energy.
A longtime crowd favorite marks two milestones at once, celebrating 20 years of Burger Bash alongside the festival’s 25th anniversary. Hosted under the iconic white tents at the American Airlines North Venue, the evening blends competition with spectacle. R House Wynwood enters the arena fresh off its new burger menu, bringing personality-driven flavors to a lineup of more than 30 chefs competing for top honors.
This waterfront dinner places culinary expression in direct conversation with art and environment. Held on Verde’s terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay, the evening brings together Jonathan Waxman’s California sensibility, Sarah Grueneberg’s Italian precision, and Valeri Fuentes’s modern Miami perspective. The result is an intimate, multicourse experience that feels thoughtfully composed and deeply rooted in place.
Time: 7–10 p.m.
Tickets: $399 per guest
Details: https://sobewff.org/waxman/
A midday collaboration between two globally respected chefs sets the tone for Saturday. At Uchiko Miami Beach, James Beard Award–winning Chef Tyson Cole teams up with Diego Oka of La Mar by Gastón Acurio for a refined lunch showcasing sushi, sashimi, wood-grilled dishes, and globally influenced small plates. The experience balances restraint and creativity, offering a quiet counterpoint to the festival’s larger-scale events.
For the first time, Food Network’s Tournament of Champions comes to life on the sand. Hosted by Guy Fieri, the live showdown features five teams led by past champions Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, Mei Lin, and Antonia Lofaso. Chef Dale Talde represents Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop, bringing his Asian American culinary perspective to an event built around energy, competition, and guest participation across 25 tasting stations.
Inside Delilah Miami’s Roaring ’20s-inspired space, brunch takes on a more theatrical rhythm. Live jazz sets the mood while Chefs Mitchell Hesse and Brad Kilgore collaborate on an indulgent menu designed to match the room’s polished ambiance. It is a multisensory experience that feels equal parts culinary and cultural.
Six acclaimed sushi concepts come together for one evening focused on precision, artistry, and technique. Uchi Miami, led by Chef Tyson Cole, joins a lineup that spans multiple interpretations of omakase, creating a tasting experience that highlights both tradition and innovation.
At The Alley inside The Betsy South Beach, Chef Laurent Tourondel invites guests behind the scenes of his Roman-style pizza process. This hands-on class and lunch offers insight into dough technique, topping balance, and baking methods, all guided by a chef known for precision and creativity.
Wyn Wyn’s Chef Oumar Diouf joins three of Food Network’s most recognizable personalities for a brunch that blends familiar favorites with globally influenced flavors. The experience reflects Diouf’s personal culinary journey and Wyn Wyn’s thoughtful approach to flavor-driven cooking.
