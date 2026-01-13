Standout Luxury Events at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami

As the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns February 19–22, 2026, Greater Miami and Miami Beach once again take center stage. This year carries added weight. A 25th anniversary signals not just longevity, but confidence. The festival’s evolution mirrors Miami’s own ascent as a serious culinary capital, one shaped by global influences, chef-driven storytelling, and experiences that go far beyond a tasting tent. From museum-hosted dinners to intimate chef collaborations and design-forward venues, these are the luxury-forward events defining this milestone year.