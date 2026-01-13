Food and Drink

Standout Luxury Events at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami

A Curated Guide to the Most Elevated Dinners, Chef Collaborations, and Marquee Moments Celebrating SOBEWFF’s 25th Anniversary
Luxury brunch dishes at Delilah Miami during SOBEWFF, chicken and waffles and eggs Benedict
Delilah Miami’s luxe brunch spread delivers elevated comfort classics during SOBEWFF’s 25th anniversary in South BeachPhoto Courtesy of the Delilah Miami

As the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns February 19–22, 2026, Greater Miami and Miami Beach once again take center stage. This year carries added weight. A 25th anniversary signals not just longevity, but confidence. The festival’s evolution mirrors Miami’s own ascent as a serious culinary capital, one shaped by global influences, chef-driven storytelling, and experiences that go far beyond a tasting tent. From museum-hosted dinners to intimate chef collaborations and design-forward venues, these are the luxury-forward events defining this milestone year.

Thursday, February 19

The New York Times Dinner Series at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Hosted by Bryan Voltaggio, Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson, Zac Young, and Peyton Leffingwell

One of the festival’s most talked-about evenings unfolds inside the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, where architecture, culture, and cuisine converge. Rising talent Peyton Leffingwell of Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum joins an elite lineup of industry heavyweights for a one-night-only dinner that leans into creativity and collaboration. The setting alone elevates the experience, placing guests inside one of Miami’s most compelling cultural landmarks.

Taste of Italy at Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District

Presented by Pasta Rummo and hosted by Nadia Caterina Munno

Set beneath the palms of Jungle Plaza, this evening celebrates Italian craftsmanship through a modern Miami lens. Chef Luigi Iannuario of Donna Mare Italian Chophouse brings decades of Milan-rooted technique to the table with a classic Cavatelli alla Norma, while Alex Martinez of Donatella Restaurant presents dishes that balance tradition with coastal elegance. The event captures Italy’s regional depth while embracing the Design District’s polished energy.

Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash

Presented by Schweid & Sons and hosted by Rachael Ray and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

A longtime crowd favorite marks two milestones at once, celebrating 20 years of Burger Bash alongside the festival’s 25th anniversary. Hosted under the iconic white tents at the American Airlines North Venue, the evening blends competition with spectacle. R House Wynwood enters the arena fresh off its new burger menu, bringing personality-driven flavors to a lineup of more than 30 chefs competing for top honors.

Friday, February 20

The New York Times Dinner Series at Verde, Pérez Art Museum Miami

Verde restaurant terrace at Pérez Art Museum Miami overlooking Biscayne Bay
The New York Times Dinner Series at Verde pairs waterfront dining with chef collaborations during SOBEWFF at Pérez Art Museum MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Verde

Hosted by Jonathan Waxman, Sarah Grueneberg, and Valeri Fuentes

This waterfront dinner places culinary expression in direct conversation with art and environment. Held on Verde’s terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay, the evening brings together Jonathan Waxman’s California sensibility, Sarah Grueneberg’s Italian precision, and Valeri Fuentes’s modern Miami perspective. The result is an intimate, multicourse experience that feels thoughtfully composed and deeply rooted in place.

Time: 7–10 p.m.
Tickets: $399 per guest
Details: https://sobewff.org/waxman/

Saturday, February 21

Lunch at Uchiko Miami Beach

Chef Tyson Cole working behind the sushi counter at Uchiko Miami Beach
Chef Tyson Cole prepares an intimate sushi lunch at Uchiko Miami Beach during SOBEWFF 2026, alongside Diego OkaPhoto Courtesy of Uchiko Miami Beach

Hosted by Tyson Cole and Diego Oka

A midday collaboration between two globally respected chefs sets the tone for Saturday. At Uchiko Miami Beach, James Beard Award–winning Chef Tyson Cole teams up with Diego Oka of La Mar by Gastón Acurio for a refined lunch showcasing sushi, sashimi, wood-grilled dishes, and globally influenced small plates. The experience balances restraint and creativity, offering a quiet counterpoint to the festival’s larger-scale events.

Coca-Cola Presents Tournament of Champions LIVE on Miami Beach

Hosted by Guy Fieri

For the first time, Food Network’s Tournament of Champions comes to life on the sand. Hosted by Guy Fieri, the live showdown features five teams led by past champions Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, Mei Lin, and Antonia Lofaso. Chef Dale Talde represents Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop, bringing his Asian American culinary perspective to an event built around energy, competition, and guest participation across 25 tasting stations.

Delilah Miami Presents Jazz Brunch

Salmon gravlax toast with avocado and radish at Delilah Miami Jazz Brunch
Delilah Miami’s Jazz Brunch highlights refined brunch plates like salmon gravlax toast during SOBEWFF’s 25th anniversaryPhoto Courtesy of the Delilah Miami

Hosted by Mitchell Hesse and Brad Kilgore

Inside Delilah Miami’s Roaring ’20s-inspired space, brunch takes on a more theatrical rhythm. Live jazz sets the mood while Chefs Mitchell Hesse and Brad Kilgore collaborate on an indulgent menu designed to match the room’s polished ambiance. It is a multisensory experience that feels equal parts culinary and cultural.

Sunday, February 22

A Sushi Omakase Collective at SGWS Wynwood

Hosted by Aoko, Bondi Sushi, Kasumi, Queen Omakase, Sora by Hotel Collection, and Uchi

Six acclaimed sushi concepts come together for one evening focused on precision, artistry, and technique. Uchi Miami, led by Chef Tyson Cole, joins a lineup that spans multiple interpretations of omakase, creating a tasting experience that highlights both tradition and innovation.

Pizza-Making Master Class and Lunch at The Alley

The Alley at The Betsy Hotel South Beach lit with string lights at night
String lights illuminate The Alley at The Betsy Hotel in South Beach, setting the scene for Laurent Tourondel’s Roman-style pizza master class during SOBEWFF 2026Photo Courtesy of The Betsy Hotel

Hosted by Laurent Tourondel

At The Alley inside The Betsy South Beach, Chef Laurent Tourondel invites guests behind the scenes of his Roman-style pizza process. This hands-on class and lunch offers insight into dough technique, topping balance, and baking methods, all guided by a chef known for precision and creativity.

Sunday Brunch Featuring Wyn Wyn

Chef Oumar Diouf of Wyn Wyn smiling in his chef’s coat inside the restaurant
Chef Oumar Diouf of Wyn Wyn brings his globally inspired flavors to a standout Sunday brunch during SOBEWFF 2026Photo Courtesy of Wyn Wyn

Hosted by Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, and Geoffrey Zakarian

Wyn Wyn’s Chef Oumar Diouf joins three of Food Network’s most recognizable personalities for a brunch that blends familiar favorites with globally influenced flavors. The experience reflects Diouf’s personal culinary journey and Wyn Wyn’s thoughtful approach to flavor-driven cooking.

As SOBEWFF celebrates 25 years, this year’s programming makes one thing clear. Miami is no longer playing host alone. It is shaping the conversation. Through chef-driven collaborations, design-forward venues, and events that reward curiosity as much as appetite, the 2026 festival reads less like a celebration of the past and more like a statement about where the city’s culinary future is headed.
