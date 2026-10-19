Tanuki River Landing Review: Waterfront Asian Dining on the Miami River, Rated 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
Tanuki River Landing sits at 1420 NW North River Drive in the River Landing development on the Miami River.
Modern Asian and Japanese-inspired menu with a full sushi program, hand roll sets and chef's tastings at $175 and $250.
Standouts: tuna pizza with truffle aioli, chili edamame, the sando sandwich and a brûléed cheesecake.
Riverfront setting with passing boats and a spacious open bar; energetic rather than formal.
RESIDENT™ rating: 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars.
Miami has no shortage of restaurants promising a memorable night out. But the most enjoyable experiences often come from a simple combination: a setting that gives a restaurant its identity, food that delivers consistently, and service that makes guests feel welcome. Tanuki River Landing brings those elements together along the Miami River.
Located at 1420 NW North River Drive in the River Landing development, Tanuki pairs modern Asian-inspired dining with the spectacle of boats moving along the waterfront. The result is distinctly Miami: animated and social, but more relaxed than many of the city's high-energy dining rooms.
Tanuki's riverfront location is central to its appeal. Passing boats create a continuously changing backdrop, while a spacious open bar sets the tone for the evening. This is a restaurant well suited to groups of friends, celebrations, and couples who want a waterfront dinner without an overly formal atmosphere.
The environment is casual and inviting. Rather than competing with the river, the design allows the waterfront to remain part of the experience. The overall effect is a lively gathering place where the evening can unfold at its own pace.
Set expectations accordingly: Tanuki is a scene to join, not a hush to savor. The kitchen's ambitions are real; there is a full omakase program, up to a $250 chef's tasting. But the room's center of gravity is the energy, and on a busy night that energy is also the main trade-off. What Tanuki does, it does on its own terms: the river, the bar, and a room built for a good night rather than a reverent one.
The menu draws on Japanese and broader Asian flavors, offering plenty of opportunities to order several plates for the table. Our experience was marked by consistently enjoyable preparations, with several dishes standing above the rest.
Tuna pizza with truffle aioli. This was one of the clear highlights of our dinner. The truffle aioli added richness and an appealing savory dimension to the tuna, resulting in a dish that felt indulgent yet balanced. It is a strong choice for guests looking for a distinctive starter.
Chili edamame. A familiar appetizer became more interesting through its seasoning. The chili gave the edamame a lively kick and made it an especially good first plate to share.
Sando sandwich. Another favorite of the evening, the sando provided a satisfying contrast to the lighter starters. It was one of the dishes we most enjoyed and reinforced the breadth of Tanuki's kitchen beyond sushi and traditional small plates.
Beyond the plates we ordered, the menu runs a full sushi program that most waterfront rooms never attempt: two-piece nigiri from Faroe Island salmon ($14) through chu-toro and o-toro ($24-26) to torched wagyu and wagyu foie gras ($28-34); maki from a $19 salmon avocado to the Fuego, flamed tableside ($32); and hand rolls ($8-28) offered as sets, three classic temaki for $30, up to a $95 luxury set with wagyu uni, toro foie, and caviar. Two chef's tastings anchor the top end, at $175 and $250. The pricing is honest Miami raw-bar level, serious money but not scene-tax money, and it gives the kitchen a second identity beyond the shareable starters.
The desserts were excellent, with the cheesecake particularly memorable. Its brûléed top provided a pleasing caramelized contrast to the creamy filling. We also enjoyed a chocolate dessert served with ice cream, berries, and chocolate sauce. Both delivered a satisfying finale, though the cheesecake stood out as the more distinctive preparation.
Service added to the evening. Peter, the manager, stopped by to welcome us, a small but meaningful gesture that made the restaurant feel personal. That warmth supported the casual character of the dining room and helped distinguish the experience from a purely scene-driven destination.
Yes. Tanuki River Landing is an easy recommendation for diners seeking Asian-inspired food with waterfront views in Miami. The passing boats, expansive bar, and relaxed atmosphere give it a sense of place, while the tuna pizza, chili edamame, sando sandwich, and brûléed cheesecake give guests memorable reasons to return.
It is especially appealing for groups and for anyone who prefers an energetic but approachable restaurant over a more formal night out. Judged as what it is, a lively waterfront room rather than a fine-dining contender, Tanuki succeeds by delivering a strong all-around experience, not by relying on the scenery alone.
RESIDENT™ rating: 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars.
Tanuki River Landing, 1420 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125. Modern Asian and Japanese-inspired cuisine on the Miami River waterfront. tanukimiami.com. Reservations via OpenTable.
RESIDENT was hosted by Tanuki River Landing. Opinions are the writer's own.
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