Tanuki River Landing Review: Waterfront Asian Dining on the Miami River, Rated 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars

Beyond the plates we ordered, the menu runs a full sushi program that most waterfront rooms never attempt: two-piece nigiri from Faroe Island salmon ($14) through chu-toro and o-toro ($24-26) to torched wagyu and wagyu foie gras ($28-34); maki from a $19 salmon avocado to the Fuego, flamed tableside ($32); and hand rolls ($8-28) offered as sets, three classic temaki for $30, up to a $95 luxury set with wagyu uni, toro foie, and caviar. Two chef's tastings anchor the top end, at $175 and $250. The pricing is honest Miami raw-bar level, serious money but not scene-tax money, and it gives the kitchen a second identity beyond the shareable starters.