Bazaar Meat Miami Beach Review: Theatrical but Never Flashy, Rated 4.7 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
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Some of the most memorable restaurant experiences aren't defined by dishes we expect to enjoy. Sometimes, they're defined by foods we would ordinarily never consider ordering.
That was certainly the case during my preview evening at Bazaar Meat, José Andrés' highly anticipated restaurant at the Andaz Miami Beach, ahead of its October 22, 2026 opening.
I have always loved olive oil. I could enjoy it all day, every day. But actual olives? That's an entirely different story. I have never liked them.
So when a single green olive arrived delicately balanced on a spoon, I wasn't particularly enthusiastic. Then came the surprise. José Andrés' celebrated Liquid Olive burst gently in my mouth, releasing an extraordinary rush of concentrated olive flavor. It was absolutely delicious.
Here was a food I would ordinarily avoid, transformed into one of the evening's most memorable bites. That single moment captured what makes Bazaar Meat special: a fantastic culinary journey, full of theater in the best sense, and filled with unexpected discoveries.
Few chefs have influenced the American restaurant landscape quite like José Andrés. Born in Spain, Andrés helped introduce American diners to Spanish tapas through Jaleo, his pioneering restaurant in Washington, D.C.
Over the following decades, he built an internationally recognized restaurant group spanning casual dining and ambitious fine-dining experiences. Among his celebrated restaurants are minibar, his two-Michelin-star culinary laboratory in Washington, D.C.; Zaytinya, featuring Eastern Mediterranean cuisine; and the inventive Bazaar restaurants, combining Spanish culinary traditions with modern techniques and theatrical presentations.
Beyond the culinary world, Andrés is equally recognized for founding World Central Kitchen in 2010, an international humanitarian organization providing meals to communities affected by disasters and humanitarian emergencies.
Miami Beach already has a history with Andrés. His original Bazaar restaurant opened at SLS South Beach in 2012, bringing a distinctive blend of culinary imagination and entertainment to the city. With Bazaar Meat at the Andaz Miami Beach, Andrés returns with an ambitious interpretation of the modern steakhouse. And while exceptional beef is central to the concept, this is far more than simply another expensive steakhouse.
What became increasingly apparent throughout the evening was the remarkable attention paid to every aspect of the dining experience. José Andrés and his team clearly take food preparation, presentation and service very seriously.
Every dish seemed to arrive with a purpose. The preparation was thoughtful, the ingredients carefully considered, and the presentation consistently elegant. Yet none of it felt excessive. The theater is purposeful rather than excessive; it enhances the food rather than overshadowing it.
One of the most memorable moments came from one of the smallest presentations. The Marinated Ferran Adrià Liquid Olives (the menu's full name for the dish) arrived individually on a spoon. Unlike a traditional olive, this modern culinary interpretation features a delicate exterior that releases liquid olive flavor when it bursts in the mouth.
For someone who generally despises olives, the experience was a revelation. I loved it. It demonstrated an important aspect of Andrés' approach: introducing familiar flavors in entirely unexpected ways.
Another highlight was the Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, one of Spain's most celebrated cured hams. Produced in Jabugo, Spain, by a company whose heritage dates to 1879, Cinco Jotas represents a remarkable tradition of Spanish gastronomy.
The presentation began with the ham being meticulously carved tableside, each thin slice revealing deep reddish meat and delicate ribbons of creamy fat. The ham was accompanied by traditional pan con tomate, crisp toasted bread topped with fresh tomato.
Together, the combination was fabulous. The richness of the cured ham, the freshness of the tomato and the texture of the toasted bread created a wonderfully balanced experience. Interestingly, this was another dish I probably would not have ordered on my own. Yet it became one of the highlights of the evening.
Even something as familiar as Caesar salad became part of the culinary experience. Individual romaine leaves were dressed and assembled tableside with remarkable care. The preparation was deliberate and precise, another example of theatrical dining done properly, where presentation adds to the experience rather than distracting from it.
Naturally, at a restaurant named Bazaar Meat, expectations for the beef are exceptionally high. Both steaks (a Japanese A5 Wagyu from Miyazaki prefecture, and the Beef Rib Steak Chuletón, an Akaushi cut from Flatonia, Texas, served sliced from the bone with a miso-mustard sauce) arrived beautifully prepared to a precise medium-rare. From a technical standpoint, the cooking was excellent. The quality of the meat was undeniable, and the presentation restrained and elegant.
Yet my reaction was somewhat mixed. The Wagyu, despite its quality, was simply too fatty for my personal preference. I generally prefer beef with a slightly leaner character. More importantly, I found myself wishing for a little more flavor from the steaks. At one point, I was almost wishing for a good steak sauce to add another dimension.
This wasn't a criticism of the kitchen's execution. Both steaks were cooked exactly as they should have been. It was a matter of personal taste, and at a restaurant where nearly every other part of the experience was so impressive, that distinction is worth mentioning.
The side dishes were another story entirely. The Buttered Potato Purée was exceptionally flavorful, with the richness and depth I had been hoping for. The Mushrooms al Ajillo were equally enjoyable, adding a savory complement to the beef. Both dishes demonstrated that the kitchen places as much emphasis on accompaniments as on its signature proteins. In fact, I found the sides more memorable from a flavor standpoint than the steaks themselves.
If there was one element of the evening that deserves particular recognition, it was the extraordinary quality of the service. The staff was simply top-tier.
Friendly, personable and unbelievably knowledgeable, the team demonstrated a remarkable understanding of the food, the restaurant and José Andrés' culinary philosophy. I particularly appreciated the natural familiarity with which the staff spoke about the chef, referring to him simply as "José." It created a sense of connection to the restaurant and its vision.
Their knowledge went far beyond reciting ingredients. They understood techniques, traditions and the reasons ingredients were presented in particular ways. From the tableside carving of Cinco Jotas to the careful assembly of Caesar salad, they made every presentation more interesting and meaningful.
Just as importantly, the service never felt stiff or pretentious. There was genuine friendliness and approachability alongside the sophistication. For service, I would award a full five stars.
Bazaar Meat is a strong, sophisticated addition to the Miami Beach dining scene, and one that unquestionably deserves its place. José Andrés and his team have created something beyond the traditional steakhouse: a restaurant built around the entire dining experience, from meticulous preparation to remarkable staff knowledge and warmth.
Not every dish was perfectly suited to my taste. While both steaks were beautifully prepared, the Wagyu was richer than I prefer, and I would have appreciated more flavor from the beef. But those observations should not overshadow the overall accomplishment.
The Liquid Olive was an unexpected revelation. The Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico with tomato bread was fabulous. The Buttered Potato Purée and Mushrooms al Ajillo were excellent. The tableside presentations were beautifully executed. And the staff was exceptional.
What I will remember most is the feeling of being taken on a carefully orchestrated culinary journey, one that introduced me to foods I would ordinarily never order and made me appreciate them in an entirely new way. Bazaar Meat succeeds because the theater serves the food, rather than the other way around.
It is sophisticated without being pretentious, creative without being gimmicky, and theatrical without ever becoming flashy.
Bazaar Meat earns 4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
Reviewed by Michael Travin during the October 16, 2026 pre-opening preview.
Good to Know
Michael Travin is the founder and owner of Resident Magazine. He evaluates high-end hotels and resorts through firsthand stays, with particular attention to service, accommodations, dining, design, wellness and the overall guest experience.
Disclosure: This review is based on a complimentary hosted preview dinner at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, Andaz Miami Beach, on October 16, 2026, ahead of the restaurant's October 22, 2026 opening. The rating and opinions are the author's own.
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