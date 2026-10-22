Food and Drink

Fall at The Lowell: A New Majorelle Menu, an Autumn Dior Maison Tea and Fireside Evenings

Executive Chef David Thual's seasonal menu, new pastries for the Lily of the Valley Afternoon Tea and wood-burning fireplaces in many of the Upper East Side hotel's 74 rooms and suites.
A lit fireplace with candle sconces, bookshelves and an armchair in a hotel suite
A wood-burning fireplace at The Lowell, where many of the 74 rooms and suites have one.Courtesy of The Lowell
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Majorelle at The Lowell has a new fall menu from Executive Chef David Thual.
  • The Lily of the Valley Afternoon Tea with Dior Maison adds autumnal pastries, served on Dior's Limoges porcelain.
  • Many of the hotel's 74 rooms and suites have working wood-burning fireplaces.
  • The Fireside at The Lowell package includes Champagne and a dedicated Fireplace Butler.

The Lowell, the privately owned five-star hotel on East 63rd Street between Madison and Park Avenues, has turned to fall with a new seasonal menu at Majorelle, autumnal pastries for its Dior Maison afternoon tea and fireside evenings in its rooms and suites.

The hotel sits among townhouses a block from Central Park. Many of its 74 rooms and suites have working wood-burning fireplaces, one of Manhattan's rarest luxuries.

What Is New on the Majorelle Fall Menu

Majorelle takes its cues from Yves Saint Laurent's gardens in Marrakech, with orchids, orange trees and Majorelle blue in the dining room. Executive Chef David Thual cooks French and Mediterranean classics.

The fall menu brings Seared Foie Gras with Poached Pear and Gingerbread, Duck Breast with Figs and Grapes, and Stuffed Butternut Squash with Farro, Chestnuts, Mushrooms and Cranberries. Executive Pastry Chef Matthew Lambie adds a Quince and Frangipane Tart with Orange Blossom and Honey Ice Cream. The signature soufflés now include Apple Calvados.

Dining room with white tablecloths, blue glassware and a tall floral arrangement
Majorelle, the restaurant at The Lowell.Anna Michelle Studio
Tiered stand of pastries and sandwiches on a table set with green glasses and red flowers
The Lily of the Valley Afternoon Tea with Dior Maison.Courtesy of The Lowell
Brick hotel facade with awnings and flags on a tree-lined Manhattan street
The Lowell on East 63rd Street, between Madison and Park Avenues.Courtesy of The Lowell

Autumn Pastries for the Dior Maison Afternoon Tea

By day, the Lily of the Valley Afternoon Tea with Dior Maison is served on Dior's Limoges porcelain. The new autumn pastries run from a Fig and Grape Tart with a honey and fig leaf glaze to an Apple Cider Choux topped with a cinnamon chocolate lid.

A diner cutting into a plated main course beside blue glassware and potatoes
From the new fall menu at Majorelle.Courtesy of The Lowell
Lounge with a pendant lamp, a desk, armchairs and a large floral arrangement
The Club Room at The Lowell.Courtesy of The Lowell

Fireside Evenings at The Lowell

After dinner, guests can settle in by the fire in The Club Room.

The Fireside at The Lowell package includes a glass of Champagne and a dedicated Fireplace Butler, who hand-lights applewood logs scented with cedar or lavender.

A tart topped with ice cream and a lacy tuile on a white plate with a blue rim
A dessert from Majorelle's fall menu.Courtesy of The Lowell
Restaurant entrance with a white Majorelle awning, bronze doors and potted shrubs
The entrance to Majorelle.Courtesy of The Lowell
A lit fireplace with candle sconces, bookshelves and an armchair in a hotel suite
Winter in Bloom at The Baker House 1650

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