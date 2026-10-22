Fall at The Lowell: A New Majorelle Menu, an Autumn Dior Maison Tea and Fireside Evenings

At a Glance
The Lowell, the privately owned five-star hotel on East 63rd Street between Madison and Park Avenues, has turned to fall with a new seasonal menu at Majorelle, autumnal pastries for its Dior Maison afternoon tea and fireside evenings in its rooms and suites.
The hotel sits among townhouses a block from Central Park. Many of its 74 rooms and suites have working wood-burning fireplaces, one of Manhattan's rarest luxuries.
Majorelle takes its cues from Yves Saint Laurent's gardens in Marrakech, with orchids, orange trees and Majorelle blue in the dining room. Executive Chef David Thual cooks French and Mediterranean classics.
The fall menu brings Seared Foie Gras with Poached Pear and Gingerbread, Duck Breast with Figs and Grapes, and Stuffed Butternut Squash with Farro, Chestnuts, Mushrooms and Cranberries. Executive Pastry Chef Matthew Lambie adds a Quince and Frangipane Tart with Orange Blossom and Honey Ice Cream. The signature soufflés now include Apple Calvados.
By day, the Lily of the Valley Afternoon Tea with Dior Maison is served on Dior's Limoges porcelain. The new autumn pastries run from a Fig and Grape Tart with a honey and fig leaf glaze to an Apple Cider Choux topped with a cinnamon chocolate lid.
After dinner, guests can settle in by the fire in The Club Room.
The Fireside at The Lowell package includes a glass of Champagne and a dedicated Fireplace Butler, who hand-lights applewood logs scented with cedar or lavender.
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