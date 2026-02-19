Winter in Bloom at The Baker House 1650
Winter reveals a quieter rhythm in the Hamptons, and at its center sits The Baker House 1650, a storied boutique inn that comes into its own during the colder months. As February and March settle over the East End, the ivy-covered Tudor-style property shifts into a fireside retreat, offering guests a more intimate way to experience East Hampton.
Long associated with summer weekends, the Hamptons take on a different character in winter. Streets are calmer, galleries feel more personal, and time seems to move with intention. The Baker House 1650 leans into that seasonal shift, pairing its historic setting with modern comforts designed for rest, warmth, and lingering stays.
A Fireside Season at a Historic Inn
During late winter, the inn becomes a refuge defined by crackling fireplaces, spa indulgences, and curated experiences that encourage guests to slow down. Seasonal Winter Special Offers are designed to make extended stays and midweek escapes especially appealing, inviting travelers to experience the property’s old-world elegance without the pace of peak season.
The atmosphere inside the house feels lived-in and considered, where mornings begin quietly and evenings are best spent fireside. It is a version of East Hampton that rewards patience and presence.
Thoughtful Winter Packages
Available now through March 26, The Baker House 1650’s Winter Specials include both Weekday Classic and Weekend Classic stays. The Weekday Classic offers a two-night stay from Sunday through Thursday, while the Weekend Classic runs Friday through Sunday. Both packages include breakfast overlooking the courtyard and access to a 60-minute spa session, creating a balanced escape that blends relaxation with seasonal charm.
For guests seeking something more celebratory, romance-focused winter packages add a layer of indulgence. Options range from classic room stays to the Pinnacle Suite Package, each including champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and private access to the award-winning spa. These offerings are tailored for couples looking to enjoy quiet moments by the fire, restorative spa time, and the ease of an unhurried weekend.
The Baker House Boutique
Inside the hotel, the Baker House Boutique extends the seasonal experience beyond the guest rooms. The shop features a winter-focused selection of lifestyle pieces and gifts that reflect the spirit of East Hampton during the colder months. Cozy home accents, artisan accessories, and thoughtfully chosen keepsakes allow visitors to take a piece of the Baker House atmosphere with them.
The boutique has grown into a destination in its own right, welcoming both overnight guests and visitors passing through the village.
East Hampton, Off-Season
Beyond the property, East Hampton remains quietly active throughout late winter and early spring. February and March bring cultural programming, gallery exhibitions, performing arts events, and seasonal dining across the village. Without summer crowds, Main Street shops, local museums, and coastal trails feel more accessible, inviting exploration at a relaxed pace.
As March approaches, early signs of spring begin to appear, accompanied by community gatherings that signal the East End’s transition into a new season. It is a time when East Hampton feels local again, shaped by daily rituals rather than weekend rushes.
A Different Chapter of the Hamptons
Whether arriving for a romantic escape, a spa-centered weekend, or a personal reset, The Baker House 1650 offers a reminder that winter in the Hamptons is not a pause. It is a chapter marked by comfort, culture, and understated luxury, one that rewards those willing to see the East End through a quieter lens.
A full calendar of winter happenings and seasonal details can be found at www.bakerhouse1650.com/upcoming-events.
