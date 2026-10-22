Food and Drink

Where to Eat Before a Heat Game: Cactus Club, Maple & Ash, Yamashiro and 400 Vinyl Room

Three downtown Miami addresses within a short walk or drive of the arena, from a new Vancouver import at Citigroup Center to a ninth-floor Japanese restaurant with a vinyl-only lounge next door.
Circular bar under a tiered wood ceiling in a large dark restaurant dining room
The central bar at Cactus Club, Citigroup Center, walking distance from Kaseya Center.Cactus Club Cafe
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Cactus Club, the Vancouver brand's second U.S. location, has opened at Citigroup Center, 201 S Biscayne Blvd., walking distance from Kaseya Center.
  • Maple & Ash Miami, at 699 NE 1st Ave. in Miami Worldcenter, opens nightly at 5 p.m.
  • Yamashiro Miami and 400 Vinyl Room share the ninth floor of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, 159 NE 6th St.
  • All three are a short walk or drive from Kaseya Center for dinner and drinks before or after a game.

With Miami Heat season underway, three downtown Miami addresses near Kaseya Center make the case for dinner and drinks before tip-off or after the final buzzer: the new Cactus Club at Citigroup Center, Maple & Ash Miami in Miami Worldcenter, and Yamashiro Miami with 400 Vinyl Room at Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

Cactus Club, Steps From the Arena

Cactus Club opened in time for this basketball season as the Vancouver-based brand's second U.S. location, at Citigroup Center within walking distance of Kaseya Center. The 11,500-square-foot space seats more than 280 guests, with a central bar, lounge seating and a patio.

The chef-driven menu of modern North American cooking with coastal influences runs from sushi to Wagyu Beef Carpaccio and Sticky Garlic Ribs, along with steaks, seafood, pastas and burgers. Signature cocktails include the Blood 'N Blanco, a twist on the margarita, and the Paper Crane. Cactus Club is at 201 S Biscayne Blvd.

Dining room with a round booth, a tree and stained glass panels on the wall
The main dining room at Cactus Club in downtown Miami.Cactus Club Cafe
Restaurant with wood slat ceiling, green banquettes and tables under warm lights
The main dining room at Yamashiro Miami, Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.The Louis Collection
Backlit bar shelves framed by red curtains with low orange chairs in front
The bar at 400 Vinyl Room.Lorenzo Franco

Maple & Ash Miami at Miami Worldcenter

Maple & Ash sits in Miami Worldcenter, a short stroll from the arena, and opens nightly at 5 p.m. The menu includes Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Mediterranean Branzino, Ricotta Agnolotti, Grilled Cheese & Caviar and wood-fire steaks. The cocktail list includes the Illicit Affair, Lady in Black and Cheaper to Keep Her.

Maple & Ash Miami is at 699 NE 1st Ave., second floor.

Dining room with white tablecloths beneath a sweeping crystal chandelier
The Atrium at Maple & Ash Miami.WorldRedEye.com
Long bar with stools beside a lounge area and a potted tree under a wood ceiling
The entrance and bar at Yamashiro Miami.The Louis Collection

Yamashiro Miami and 400 Vinyl Room for After the Game

On the ninth floor of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, minutes from Kaseya Center, Yamashiro Miami serves Japanese-inspired cuisine with skyline views. Highlights include the Umami Bomb Roll, Katsu Sando, Alaskan King Crab and Three Kings, with Japanese whiskies, rare sake and a tableside martini cart.

Next door, 400 Vinyl Room is the late-night stop: vinyl-only music, cocktails such as the Smooth Operator and Saturday Night Fever, an extensive Champagne selection and caviar service. Both are at 159 NE 6th St., ninth floor.

For more information, visit mapleandash.com.

Thin slices of red beef carpaccio topped with crispy capers and sauce on a white plate
Wagyu Beef Carpaccio at Maple & Ash Miami.Maple Hospitality Group
Lounge with orange armchairs, round tables and a glowing ceiling panel
400 Vinyl Room, the late-night lounge beside Yamashiro Miami.Lorenzo Franco
Circular bar under a tiered wood ceiling in a large dark restaurant dining room
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