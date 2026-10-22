Where to Eat Before a Heat Game: Cactus Club, Maple & Ash, Yamashiro and 400 Vinyl Room

At a Glance
With Miami Heat season underway, three downtown Miami addresses near Kaseya Center make the case for dinner and drinks before tip-off or after the final buzzer: the new Cactus Club at Citigroup Center, Maple & Ash Miami in Miami Worldcenter, and Yamashiro Miami with 400 Vinyl Room at Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.
Cactus Club opened in time for this basketball season as the Vancouver-based brand's second U.S. location, at Citigroup Center within walking distance of Kaseya Center. The 11,500-square-foot space seats more than 280 guests, with a central bar, lounge seating and a patio.
The chef-driven menu of modern North American cooking with coastal influences runs from sushi to Wagyu Beef Carpaccio and Sticky Garlic Ribs, along with steaks, seafood, pastas and burgers. Signature cocktails include the Blood 'N Blanco, a twist on the margarita, and the Paper Crane. Cactus Club is at 201 S Biscayne Blvd.
Maple & Ash sits in Miami Worldcenter, a short stroll from the arena, and opens nightly at 5 p.m. The menu includes Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Mediterranean Branzino, Ricotta Agnolotti, Grilled Cheese & Caviar and wood-fire steaks. The cocktail list includes the Illicit Affair, Lady in Black and Cheaper to Keep Her.
Maple & Ash Miami is at 699 NE 1st Ave., second floor.
On the ninth floor of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, minutes from Kaseya Center, Yamashiro Miami serves Japanese-inspired cuisine with skyline views. Highlights include the Umami Bomb Roll, Katsu Sando, Alaskan King Crab and Three Kings, with Japanese whiskies, rare sake and a tableside martini cart.
Next door, 400 Vinyl Room is the late-night stop: vinyl-only music, cocktails such as the Smooth Operator and Saturday Night Fever, an extensive Champagne selection and caviar service. Both are at 159 NE 6th St., ninth floor.
For more information, visit mapleandash.com.