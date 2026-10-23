Tipsy Tea Kicks Up Its Heels With Miami Attitude and Style at Elia on the River

At a Glance
Afternoon Tea. The tradition evokes visions of white lace gloves, pillbox hats, prim and proper British waiters and hushed conversations.
Now put on your most dramatic daytime dress and high heeled shoes, and banish those thoughts to the back of your closet. This is Miami, and this isn’t your grandmother’s mid-day indulgence.
Welcome to Tipsy Tea, the latest trend just beginning to spread its wings at chic establishments across the country. And nowhere is it taking off in higher style than at Miami’s Elia on the River. The restaurant’s Italian Riviera vibe with its pastel hues, gleaming imported marble, magnificent hand-painted murals and stunning views of the Miami River create the perfect backdrop for a not-so-traditional mid-week afternoon escape.
Every Thursday from three to six o’clock fashionable crowds gather at Elia for drinks, food, conversation and an early start to the weekend. It’s tea time, without tea, with a wink at tradition and a nod towards frivolity and fun.
Oh yes, guests are still treated to much of the pomp and pageantry of a traditional high tea, but in unabashed Miami-style. While pretty China teapots abound, they hold the intoxicants for light and refreshing tipsy spritzers, which replace customary Earl Grey and Yorkshire brews.
The mood is luxurious and pampered with gilded serving carts, tables strewn with flower petals and live entertainment. Guests enjoy the same impeccable waitstaff service that would make any Brit proud. But these servers are stylishly attired denizens of the Miami dining scene.
With a nod towards tradition, guests are presented with ornate gilded three-tiered tea towers stacked with the afternoon’s assortment of edibles. Cucumber, watercress and clotted cream are nowhere in sight. Think indulgent seaside bites and irresistible sweets, pleasing the Mad Hatter more than British royalty.
On a hot, hazy Miami afternoon, we stopped by to experience the excitement firsthand. Our table on the breezy outdoor veranda was surrounded by a profusion of flowering vines. Flanked by the venue’s large, opulent bar with a magnificent grand tassel chandelier, it boasted a marvelous view of the river with sleek yachts cruising by. It seems wherever you look, the restaurant exudes a special magic of its own.
At Elia, two Tea options are offered: River Tower includes two spritzers per guest and Sunset Tower offers unlimited spritzers for 90 minutes and caviar on the tower. Throwing caution to the wind, we opted for the latter.
The attentive service is part of what makes the afternoon feel special, and our hospitable waiter treated us as if we were his only table, carefully explaining all the drink options and each and every bite that was piled high on the gilded plates as they emerged.
Spritzers were light and bubbly with Instagrammable good looks. Each drink was prepared dramatically tableside with an amalgam of special ingredients ceremoniously poured from a colorful tea pot into large attractive glasses brimming with ice, just waiting for the addition of prosecco and club soda to cool down the afternoon. Fresh fruit and other garnishes added a colorful touch.
I started with a Hugo Spritz with St. Germain Elder Flower. It presented as a cool, icy green concoction with cucumber and mint. The Aperol Spritz, made with the iconic Italian orange-hued aperitivo, was another popular choice.
Sarti Spritz featured ruby red Sarti Rosa Italian aperitivo, which is flavored with blood orange, and garnished with fresh fruit. It brought to mind a pink watercolor painting as the liquor blended with soda bubbles.
Other choices also were available. The pastel medley seemed designed to blend with the restaurant’s Mediterranean motif, adding light and sparkle to the afternoon.
As we cooled down with our drinks, the first tower, salty and savory, emerged displayed on another gilded cart. A host of tasty morsels were as appealing to the eye as to the palate.
Crispy bite-sized tart shells were filled with a cream and topped with salty seafood and caviar. Prosciutto and feta cheese melted into thick crusty bread, while bruschetta and beef tartare added color and flair. Another highlight was waffle pastry cones filled with fresh tuna and salmon.
Forget white gloves. This is the kind of food that begs you to lick your fingers and gossip a little too loudly with your besties.
The perfect time for a second spritzer is after the first tower to cut through some of the rich, buttery, food and add bubbles to make sugary and delicate flavors pop.
And there it was. The next presentation on tap was the Sweet Tower displaying an enticing assortment of miniature treats that presented a bit like little gems in a jewelry store. They included eclairs, rich chocolate tartlets, nutty raspberry topped custard treats, chewy nougat squares and much more.
The assortment was perfect for nibbling, lingering and watching the sparkling river lap against the docks that dotted the shoreline as afternoon headed towards evening.
Throughout the Tea experience a lively duo, a singer with a sweet, soothing voice and talented guitarist, entertained the guests, spinning out their renditions of many of today’s popular songs as well as reaching back to revive some classic pop choices. Sauntering throughout the lively restaurant and getting up close and personal with guests at their tables, they added an additional note of festivity to the afternoon.
Tempting, creatively curated bites, sparkling spritzers alongside a glimmering waterside setting, indulgent service and flower petal-strewn tables, this is tea time as only Miami can do it, with fun, enthusiasm and a slightly irreverent spirit! Grab your partner or a crowd of your best gal pals and check it out.
For more information, visit eliaontheriver.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.