Habibi Transports Miami to the Moroccan Riviera With Unforgettable Flavor and Flair

Breathtaking oversized chandeliers cast a pink glow illuminating gilded mirrors, rich brocades and velvets and gleaming French Moroccan-inspired designs. Opulently outfitted hospitality staff circulate throughout the grand space. The menu is truly exceptional Mediterranean cuisine laced with aromatic spices and bold, complex flavors. At Habibi, the aura is pure indulgence.
The moment you walk through the door of the glamorous Mediterranean restaurant and supper club on the Miami River, the scene is set for an evening where culinary celebration and colorful spectacle share the spotlight. No need to make plans to extend your night. Here, in every way, dinner is the show—and an unforgettable show it is.
Aptly named, Habibi means my love in Arabic, and the restaurant’s commitment to elevated service and hospitality was abundantly evident throughout the evening. As we entered, the hostess greeted us warmly, promptly seating us in the semi-private lushly upholstered circular banquette. Menus immediately appeared on our table.
The cocktail program is alive with invention. Many choices are a Mediterranean or Arabic rendition of the familiar drinks you once thought you knew--now enlivened with appealing, often surprising taste additions. Along with premium tequilas, my Moroccan Marguerita featured Cointreau, pineapple reduction and was rimmed with toasted couscous. My companion enjoyed a Jazminz Daiquiri with coconut washed rum, St. Germain and a lychee and stone fruit reduction.
Cocktails offered the perfect opportunity to relax and once again drink in the atmosphere. The serene water views, soft lighting, lavish service tables and handsome well-stocked bar transported us to mystical world where you might envision yourself mingling with Moroccan royalty.
Habibi is known for its Mediterranean cuisine with strong Arabic influences. Executive Chef Wladimir Arévalo’s menu celebrates native aromatic spices, bright citrus flavors and smokey accents, combining traditional cuisine with bold modern interpretations. Each dish balances outstanding flavor with refined culinary techniques.
We were treated to a special hand-selected menu that allowed us to sample many of the restaurant’s highlights. The food is really designed for sharing, and with a table of four we had plenty of opportunity to sample and enjoy. First up was Mezze Prince, a beautifully presented platter holding swirls of traditional nutty hummus, aromatic smokey baba ghanoush, spicy and sweet muhammara, accompanied by fresh crudité and pita bread that tasted as if it had just emerged from the oven. Our server attentively spooned the offerings onto our individual plates, pampering us with the personalized service that extended throughout the evening.
Other appetizers delighting the tastebuds were Truffle Tuna Tartine, a symphony of yellowfin tuna, truffle pearls, rich smoked garlicky aioli and a bite of jalapeño. The tuna was buttery and delicate, a pleasing contract to the crispy lightly fried tart beneath. We also sampled a smoked trout tart, made with thick, creamy Middle Eastern labneh yogurt and trout caviar on a crispy, flakey phyllo base. It was another wonderful choice.
Diners also can choose from a rich sampling of hot appetizers, including Cigar Roulés Caramélisés, which are crispy phyllo rolls with goat cheese and truffles drizzled with honey. Roasted Brussel Sprouts come with pomegranate, fig dressing and cashews bathed in sesame oil. Citrusy shrimp lollipops offer seaside flair.
Our entrees were exceptional. They included grilled branzino, white, flakey and flavored with silky and tangy beurre blanc, ruby salmon roe, dill and lemon zest. Seafood Tangiers featured lobster, branzino and shrimp over orzo pasta, fresh flavorful and conjuring up visions of a Mediterranean seaside brasserie. Wagyu steak was grilled, dressed with butter and gremolata sauce. It truly was melt-in-your-mouth perfection.
Continuing the culinary excitement were a parade of sides highlighted by Habibi Pearle with scallions, carrots, ginger, onion and shitake mushroom. Heirloom Carrots transformed the humble vegetable into haute cuisine with a harissa glaze, tahina and aged goat cheese. Lemon Potatoes featured fingerling potatoes, herb mix, roasted tomatoes.
We capped off our dining experience with a rich crème brulé. Other sweet finales sure to captivate diners range from baklava with wild orchid -infused marash ice cream to chocolate mousse with crunchy pistachios and tangy fresh raspberries.
Meanwhile, as the night unfolded, the room transformed into a vibrant celebration of modern North African style and artistry. Heralded by a theatrically dressed troupe bearing flaming batons, belly dancers glided between tables with hypnotic grace. Joining them were contortionists and percussionists spreading the celebration throughout the dining room. The entertainment, along with the artfully presented food, is woven into the fabric of the evening, making it feast for all the senses.
Habibi also offers specially themed dining experiences highlighted by musical events, dance soirees and a host of traditional and innovative performances and activations to embellish the night. Check out their website for schedules.
I ended the evening with a final cocktail, the Cleopatra, blending specially aged tequila with saffron-infused Grand Marnier. The presentation was as dramatic as its name. When our server lifted the glass cocktail dome, a soft cloud of hickory smoke unfurled, adding a taste accent that elevated the drink and a visual surprise that delighted the entire table. It was a moment of pure theatrical flair and a fitting ending for a dramatic evening.
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