Habibi Transports Miami to the Moroccan Riviera With Unforgettable Flavor and Flair

We were treated to a special hand-selected menu that allowed us to sample many of the restaurant’s highlights. The food is really designed for sharing, and with a table of four we had plenty of opportunity to sample and enjoy. First up was Mezze Prince, a beautifully presented platter holding swirls of traditional nutty hummus, aromatic smokey baba ghanoush, spicy and sweet muhammara, accompanied by fresh crudité and pita bread that tasted as if it had just emerged from the oven. Our server attentively spooned the offerings onto our individual plates, pampering us with the personalized service that extended throughout the evening.