Food and Drink

AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove Review: Riviera Dining Group Does It Again, Rated 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

Polished, restaurant-focused and built on the food, AVA earns its place beside MILA and CASA NEOS with only a cheesecake and a late latte to fault.
Outdoor restaurant terrace with wood pergola, rattan chairs and white linen tables under trees
The garden terrace at AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove, set beneath a pergola and tree canopy on McFarlane Road.Courtesy of AVA MediterrAegean
5 min read

At a Glance

  • AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove, at 2889 McFarlane Road, is Riviera Dining Group's Miami sibling to MILA and CASA NEOS.
  • Rating: 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars, matching CASA NEOS and a breath below MILA's 4.85.
  • Standouts: Greek salad, crispy zucchini with tzatziki, crudo, brick-oven pizza and truffle pasta.
  • The only faults: a cheesecake lighter than the traditional version and lattes that arrived a few minutes after dessert.

RESIDENT dined as a guest of AVA MediterrAegean. All observations and the rating are the author's own.

Riviera Dining Group Has Done It Again

Having already experienced MILA in Miami Beach and CASA NEOS along the Miami River, both among my favorite Miami restaurants, I arrived at AVA with high expectations, and a determination to find something wrong.

Instead, AVA quickly established an identity of its own: polished, sophisticated, and more focused on the restaurant experience than the social scene. The food and service take center stage, while the design and energy support rather than overshadow the meal.

The Setting: Coconut Grove Meets the Mediterranean

Located on McFarlane Road, AVA brings the flavors and hospitality traditions of Greece and the Mediterranean to Coconut Grove, one of Miami's most distinctive neighborhoods.

The original AVA debuted in Winter Park in 2022, introducing Riviera Dining Group's interpretation of the modern Greek agora, a place where food, conversation, and community come together. The Coconut Grove flagship, which opened on November 22, 2025, expands that vision with Mediterranean-inspired interiors by designer Lazaro Rosa-Violan, plaster, travertine, limestone and coral stone in tones of white and sand, and ingredient-driven cuisine.

The restaurant also embraces the Greek philosophy of parea, the pleasure of gathering over good food and meaningful conversation. That spirit is evident throughout the experience: AVA is beautiful, lively, and fashionable without allowing the atmosphere to overshadow the meal.

Compared with the more social-club energy of MILA and CASA NEOS, AVA feels more restrained and restaurant-focused. For diners who want excellent food, conversation, and polished service without distraction, that distinction may make it their favorite of the three.

Arched white awning with AVA lettering over a stone path through tropical plants
The canopied entrance to AVA on McFarlane Road, framed by Coconut Grove greenery.Michael Travin for RESIDENT
Restaurant dining room with round tables, cream banquettes and large woven pendant lights
The main dining room, where plaster relief walls and woven lanterns set the Mediterranean tone.Courtesy of AVA MediterrAegean
Curved tan leather banquette and table beneath a textured white relief wall and pendant light
A curved banquette beneath the carved plaster wall and a glass chandelier.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

The Meal

AVA made a strong first impression with its bread service. Generous and properly executed, it was too good to pass up and set a welcoming tone for the meal.

The Greek salad demonstrated how much excellent ingredients can accomplish. The tomatoes were fresh, intensely flavorful, and naturally sweet, exactly what a great tomato should taste like. The dish needed no elaborate technique; the quality of the ingredients carried it.

The crispy zucchini with tzatziki was a standout. Light and crisp, paired with cool, creamy tzatziki, it offered a nearly perfect contrast of textures and flavors.

I am particularly critical of raw seafood preparations, but AVA's crudo was beautifully balanced. The fish was delicate and fresh, while the citrus added brightness without overwhelming its natural flavor. It was a thoughtful example of restraint.

I did not expect pizza to become one of the memorable parts of a Mediterranean dinner, but AVA's brick-oven version was exceptional. The crust, toppings, and preparation were good enough to make dedicated pizzerias jealous. I managed only one slice, not because I wanted to stop, but because the meal had already become so substantial.

The truffle pasta was equally indulgent. Rich and luxurious without allowing the truffle to dominate, it was a substantial course that fit comfortably into the evening's elevated Mediterranean menu.

Warm flatbread with rosemary tucked into a white linen napkin embroidered with the AVA logo
Bread service, generous and properly executed, opened the meal.Michael Travin for RESIDENT
Sliced raw fish in olive oil and citrus with pickled onion, olives and dill in a white bowl
The crudo, delicate and bright with citrus.Michael Travin for RESIDENT
Wood-fired pizza with mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil on a wooden board
The brick-oven pizza, good enough to make dedicated pizzerias jealous.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

Dessert and Service

Dessert finally offered two minor imperfections.

The cheesecake was good, but it was not the rich, dense, traditional version I personally prefer. That is a matter of taste rather than execution; the preparation was sound, simply not my favorite interpretation.

Our lattes also arrived a few minutes after dessert. At this level, coffee and dessert should ideally arrive together. It was a small service detail, but after such a polished meal, it was the clearest operational criticism I could offer.

The rest of the service was attentive and professional. Presentation was consistently beautiful, and the restaurant handled a substantial meal spanning vegetables, raw seafood, pizza, pasta, and dessert without losing focus.

Two plated desserts on a marble table, one with berries and red sauce, one with a caramelized top
Dessert at AVA, the one course that drew a note of criticism.Michael Travin for RESIDENT
Bar counter with geometric patterned front, a ceramic table lamp and bottles against a garden view
The bar, with its patterned stone front and ceramic lamp, looks onto the garden.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

Final Verdict: 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

AVA MediterrAegean has earned a place alongside MILA and CASA NEOS among my favorite upscale restaurants in Miami, and it earned that place on the food.

The criticisms are limited to a cheesecake that was not quite traditional enough for my taste and lattes that arrived a few minutes after dessert. That is a remarkably short list after such an extensive dinner.

AVA earns 4.8 out of 5 stars, matching CASA NEOS, a breath below MILA's 4.85. Could all three deserve a higher score? Absolutely. But a rating approaching perfection should leave room for something truly extraordinary.

RESIDENT™ Stars rating: 4.8 out of 5, Exceptional.

Dining room corner with a large carved plaster wall relief, chandeliers and set tables
Sculpted relief walls and a mountain-and-sea motif in the dining room.Courtesy of AVA MediterrAegean

AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove

2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133. Cuisine: Mediterranean and Greek. Reservations through OpenTable. Website: avamediterraegean.com.

RESIDENT Scorecard graphic showing 4.8 out of 5 stars for AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove
RESIDENT™ Scorecard: AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove, 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars.RESIDENT
Outdoor restaurant terrace with wood pergola, rattan chairs and white linen tables under trees
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