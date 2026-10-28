AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove Review: Riviera Dining Group Does It Again, Rated 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
RESIDENT dined as a guest of AVA MediterrAegean. All observations and the rating are the author's own.
Having already experienced MILA in Miami Beach and CASA NEOS along the Miami River, both among my favorite Miami restaurants, I arrived at AVA with high expectations, and a determination to find something wrong.
Instead, AVA quickly established an identity of its own: polished, sophisticated, and more focused on the restaurant experience than the social scene. The food and service take center stage, while the design and energy support rather than overshadow the meal.
Located on McFarlane Road, AVA brings the flavors and hospitality traditions of Greece and the Mediterranean to Coconut Grove, one of Miami's most distinctive neighborhoods.
The original AVA debuted in Winter Park in 2022, introducing Riviera Dining Group's interpretation of the modern Greek agora, a place where food, conversation, and community come together. The Coconut Grove flagship, which opened on November 22, 2025, expands that vision with Mediterranean-inspired interiors by designer Lazaro Rosa-Violan, plaster, travertine, limestone and coral stone in tones of white and sand, and ingredient-driven cuisine.
The restaurant also embraces the Greek philosophy of parea, the pleasure of gathering over good food and meaningful conversation. That spirit is evident throughout the experience: AVA is beautiful, lively, and fashionable without allowing the atmosphere to overshadow the meal.
Compared with the more social-club energy of MILA and CASA NEOS, AVA feels more restrained and restaurant-focused. For diners who want excellent food, conversation, and polished service without distraction, that distinction may make it their favorite of the three.
AVA made a strong first impression with its bread service. Generous and properly executed, it was too good to pass up and set a welcoming tone for the meal.
The Greek salad demonstrated how much excellent ingredients can accomplish. The tomatoes were fresh, intensely flavorful, and naturally sweet, exactly what a great tomato should taste like. The dish needed no elaborate technique; the quality of the ingredients carried it.
The crispy zucchini with tzatziki was a standout. Light and crisp, paired with cool, creamy tzatziki, it offered a nearly perfect contrast of textures and flavors.
I am particularly critical of raw seafood preparations, but AVA's crudo was beautifully balanced. The fish was delicate and fresh, while the citrus added brightness without overwhelming its natural flavor. It was a thoughtful example of restraint.
I did not expect pizza to become one of the memorable parts of a Mediterranean dinner, but AVA's brick-oven version was exceptional. The crust, toppings, and preparation were good enough to make dedicated pizzerias jealous. I managed only one slice, not because I wanted to stop, but because the meal had already become so substantial.
The truffle pasta was equally indulgent. Rich and luxurious without allowing the truffle to dominate, it was a substantial course that fit comfortably into the evening's elevated Mediterranean menu.
Dessert finally offered two minor imperfections.
The cheesecake was good, but it was not the rich, dense, traditional version I personally prefer. That is a matter of taste rather than execution; the preparation was sound, simply not my favorite interpretation.
Our lattes also arrived a few minutes after dessert. At this level, coffee and dessert should ideally arrive together. It was a small service detail, but after such a polished meal, it was the clearest operational criticism I could offer.
The rest of the service was attentive and professional. Presentation was consistently beautiful, and the restaurant handled a substantial meal spanning vegetables, raw seafood, pizza, pasta, and dessert without losing focus.
AVA MediterrAegean has earned a place alongside MILA and CASA NEOS among my favorite upscale restaurants in Miami, and it earned that place on the food.
The criticisms are limited to a cheesecake that was not quite traditional enough for my taste and lattes that arrived a few minutes after dessert. That is a remarkably short list after such an extensive dinner.
AVA earns 4.8 out of 5 stars, matching CASA NEOS, a breath below MILA's 4.85. Could all three deserve a higher score? Absolutely. But a rating approaching perfection should leave room for something truly extraordinary.
RESIDENT™ Stars rating: 4.8 out of 5, Exceptional.
2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133. Cuisine: Mediterranean and Greek. Reservations through OpenTable. Website: avamediterraegean.com.
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