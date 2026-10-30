Delmonico's Review: A New York Classic, Rated 4.2 RESIDENT™ Stars

Delmonico's has been on my list for its history, but I wanted to see how the food compared with other New York steakhouses. A famous name can get you through the door, especially in a city with so many restaurants to choose from. What matters once you sit down is whether the meal gives you a reason to return. For me, the wagyu was that reason, though there was plenty to enjoy throughout dinner, from the tuna tartare and bacon to the creamed spinach and Baked Alaska.