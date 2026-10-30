Delmonico's Review: A New York Classic, Rated 4.2 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
RESIDENT™ Stars: 4.2 out of 5
Verdict: Recommended
Where: 56 Beaver Street, Financial District, New York
What: A New York steakhouse whose story begins in 1827, at its Beaver Street address since 1837
Order: The wagyu, tuna tartare, bacon, creamed spinach and Baked Alaska
Next time: The crab cake and porterhouse, both recommended by the chef
RESIDENT was hosted for this review and retains full editorial control.
Delmonico's has been on my list for its history, but I wanted to see how the food compared with other New York steakhouses. A famous name can get you through the door, especially in a city with so many restaurants to choose from. What matters once you sit down is whether the meal gives you a reason to return. For me, the wagyu was that reason, though there was plenty to enjoy throughout dinner, from the tuna tartare and bacon to the creamed spinach and Baked Alaska.
Part of the appeal is knowing how far back the story goes. Delmonico's traces its beginnings to December 1827, when Swiss-Italian brothers Giovanni and Pietro Delmonico opened a small pastry shop on William Street. They expanded into the adjoining space, and their nephew Lorenzo later helped build the restaurant's reputation. The business grew from those early beginnings into a name closely associated with dining in New York. That progression is interesting to consider when visiting a restaurant whose name still carries so much recognition nearly two centuries later.
The family opened at Beaver Street in 1837, establishing the location associated with Delmonico's today. Often described as America's first fine-dining restaurant, it helped establish a style of restaurant dining that became part of the city's identity. Its history gives dinner another dimension, particularly if, like me, you enjoy visiting places that have played a role in New York beyond the meals they serve.
That history includes changes in ownership and periods of closure. Oscar Tucci revived Delmonico's in 1926, beginning another chapter for the restaurant. More recently, it reopened in September 2023 after a three-year closure. Knowing that background made me curious about how it would feel to dine here now. I came with an appreciation for the name, but also with the same expectations I would bring to any steakhouse dinner.
We started with the tuna tartare and bacon, and both were worth ordering. Together, they gave us a good introduction to the meal. I like having some variety at the beginning of a steakhouse dinner, especially when I know steak and sides are still ahead. The tuna was a welcome addition to the table and ended up being one of my favorites of the night.
It is also something I would include if we were keeping the order smaller. Appetizers can sometimes become an afterthought when everyone is focused on choosing a steak, but this was one I was glad we ordered. Looking back at the meal, the tartare stands out on its own. It earned a place among the dishes I would want to have again.
The bacon was another highlight. It is something I always like to compare at New York steakhouses, and Delmonico's held up well. Everyone has their own priorities when ordering at a steakhouse, and bacon is one of mine. I was happy to find that it belonged among the stronger parts of dinner here.
Having both appetizers worked well for the kind of meal we wanted. The tuna brought variety, while the bacon satisfied that familiar steakhouse craving. Neither felt like an order I would skip on a return visit. If someone asked where to begin, those would be my two suggestions based on what we tried.
For the steaks, the wagyu was the standout for me. It was the dish that most clearly answered my original question about how Delmonico's would compare with other New York steakhouses. There are plenty of places in the city where I enjoy ordering steak, so having a clear favorite here made the meal more memorable.
The wagyu would be my first choice on another visit. When I think about returning to a restaurant, I usually think first about the specific dish I would want again. Here, that decision would be easy. I would still be interested in exploring more of the menu, but the wagyu is what I would build my order around.
The chef also recommended the crab cake and porterhouse, two dishes I would keep in mind for next time. We did not try them during this dinner, so they remain on my list. The porterhouse would be interesting to compare with the wagyu, while the crab cake would give us another appetizer to consider alongside the tuna tartare and bacon.
The creamed spinach deserves a mention, too. It is a classic steakhouse order, and this was a very good version. Sides matter to me because they help make a steakhouse dinner feel complete. Even when the steak is the main attraction, I want the rest of the table to be worth looking forward to.
I enjoyed the spinach alongside the steak and would make sure it was on the table again. It was one of those choices that reinforced why familiar steakhouse combinations remain popular. The wine list was great, too, and added to the overall appeal of settling in for a full dinner.
We finished with the Baked Alaska, which was delicious and worth saving room for. After appetizers, steak and sides, dessert can be an ambitious addition, but I was glad we made room. Delmonico's has a longstanding association with Baked Alaska, making it a fitting way to finish a meal at a restaurant where history is part of the draw.
It was also a reminder that the final course can be one of the most memorable parts of dinner. Between the tuna tartare at the beginning and the Baked Alaska at the end, there were highlights beyond the steak itself.
Overall, I enjoyed dinner at Delmonico's. The history made me want to visit, and the meal gave me dishes I would return for. The wagyu was my favorite, with the tuna tartare, bacon, creamed spinach and Baked Alaska rounding out a strong order. Next time, I would revisit those favorites while leaving room to try something new.
Delmonico's earns 4.2 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. Verdict: Recommended.
The dinner featured in this article was provided to RESIDENT complimentary for review. RESIDENT retains full editorial control, and complimentary access does not guarantee favorable coverage.
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