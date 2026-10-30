Maple & Ash Miami Brings Wagyu Carpaccio and Fire-Roasted Meatballs to Its Fall Menu

At a Glance
Maple & Ash Miami has rolled out a fall menu at its Miami Worldcenter restaurant. The seasonal list adds Wagyu beef carpaccio, fire-roasted steak meatballs, Mediterranean branzino, chicken Milanese and crispy crab croquettes to the signature dishes the room is known for. Service runs nightly from 6 p.m.
The restaurant describes the new plates as bold flavors that add another layer to the experience, and the framing fits the room. Maple & Ash runs loud and glamorous rather than hushed, with a chandelier-lit atrium, a long bar and a salon for smaller tables.
The Wagyu beef carpaccio leads the seasonal additions, a thin-sliced raw course that sets up the rest of the meal. The fire-roasted steak meatballs bring the restaurant's wood-fire cooking to a shared plate. Mediterranean branzino and chicken Milanese give the table two lighter mains beside the steaks, and crispy crab croquettes round out the starters.
The signatures stay on the menu through the season. Maple & Ash's own imagery for the fall launch includes its dry-aged tomahawk, a fire-roasted seafood tower, ricotta agnolotti and the tableside sundae service, which gives a sense of how the kitchen frames the new plates: additions to a familiar lineup, not a replacement for it.
Taken together, the fall list reads as a steakhouse widening its range for the season without changing its center of gravity. The beef is still the reason most tables book; the branzino, the Milanese and the croquettes give the rest of the table something to order.
Maple & Ash sits in the heart of Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami. The atrium is the centerpiece, with a cascading crystal chandelier over white-clothed tables; the bar and lounge run along one side, and the salon offers a darker, more enclosed setting with banquettes and a mural.
The restaurant's pitch is that the setting makes an ordinary dinner feel like an event. The fall menu is designed to be shared across that room, from the raw course at the start to the sundae at the end.
Maple & Ash calls the result a fresh take on fall dining in downtown Miami. In practice that means a room that runs at full volume from the first seating, and a menu built for ordering across the table.
Maple & Ash Miami is open nightly at 6 p.m. at 699 NE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33132. Reservations and the full menu are at mapleandash.com/miami.
For more information, visit mapleandash.com/miami.
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