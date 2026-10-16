Torno Subito Miami Introduces PALME, a Florida-Sourced Tasting Menu

At a Glance
Torno Subito Miami launched PALME on October 1, a tasting menu from Executive Chef Bernardo Paladini that takes the Italian dishes he grew up with and rebuilds them from Florida seafood, citrus, tropical fruit and herbs. It is served at lunch and dinner for $195 per person, plus tax and gratuity, inside The Moore at 191 NE 40th Street in the Miami Design District.
Paladini is a Rome native who trained within Massimo Bottura's Francescana Family and led Torno Subito Dubai to its Michelin star. Before the Miami opening he spent more than a year with South Florida's farms and fisheries. PALME is what that year produced, and the restaurant calls it the fullest expression of that work so far.
The restaurant frames the menu as an evolution of Torno Subito's Italian identity, Italian roots expressed with what it calls a Miami soul. Paladini describes PALME as his interpretation of Italian cuisine through the ingredients and climate of Florida. His cooking stays rooted in the memories and regional traditions that shaped it, and he treats Miami as his present-day inspiration. Familiar techniques hold their place. The ingredients change around them.
Florida seafood, citrus, tropical fruit and herbs are worked into Italian techniques and regional references, so that a course answers to both places at once. The printed menu puts it in five words: Italian memories, cooked in Florida.
The meal opens with welcome snacks, among them a course titled Pomodoro, Pomodoro, Pomodoro. Born and Raised in Miami follows, a crudo of Florida catch of the day with a citrus and fennel salad and a sweet and sour Saba sauce.
Stone Crab in Saor is Paladini's Florida interpretation of the Venetian classic: Florida stone crab salad with tropical salad, crispy polenta and a sweet and sour dressing. Fishing in the South grills Patagonian toothfish and sets it on extra virgin olive oil corn polenta with cilantro oil and an aromatic salad.
The pasta courses carry the Italian memory. Sardinia, Sardinia pairs fregola with Key West pink shrimp in a tomato and pepper water with paprika and lime. The handmade Tortellini, filled with cured pork and wild capon and served in an aromatic herb broth, is the course the restaurant says preserves an emotional connection to Modena. An American Wagyu tenderloin in citrus jus closes the savory run.
A predessert of beetroot and pecorino sits between the Wagyu and the cake. Dessert proper is the Florida Citrus Cake, a Florida citrus tart with white chocolate and lemongrass ganache. Italian pastry technique, local fruit.
PALME is available at lunch and dinner at Torno Subito at The Moore, 191 NE 40th Street, Miami. Reservations are through Resy or by calling (305) 209-3100. The price is $195 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
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