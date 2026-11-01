Delilah Miami Launches Sundays on the Water, a Weekly Waterfront Day Party

At a Glance
On Sunday, Nov. 1, Delilah Miami, the modern-day supper club known for its glamorous nightlife, elevated cocktail program and signature dinner-and-a-show experience, will debut "Sundays on the Water," a new weekly waterfront day party bringing the restaurant's after-dark atmosphere into the afternoon hours, timed to the arrival of Miami's outdoor dining season.
"Delilah has always been defined by the atmosphere we create, from the music and cocktails to the energy of the room," said Brian Grimmel, Vice President of Promotion & Marketing, The h.wood Group. "Sundays on the Water is a natural extension of that experience, bringing the spirit of Delilah's nightlife to our waterfront patio. With Miami's outdoor season beginning, it's the perfect opportunity to introduce a new way for guests to experience Delilah."
Taking place every Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m., the series will transform the restaurant's picturesque patio into a lively waterfront gathering, complete with rotating DJs, elaborate cocktail presentations and an exclusive menu from Executive Chef Mitchell Hesse, all set against sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.
A rotating lineup of DJs will provide the soundtrack for the weekly series, beginning with Miami-based duo Paperwater on Nov. 1. Known for their genre-blending sets, Paperwater draws from pop, hip-hop, indie and Afro-tech influences, bringing an eclectic sound to the waterfront.
With the launch of Sundays on the Water, Delilah Miami will introduce a new expression of its signature cocktail program, featuring shareable, large-format creations and tableside service, designed to bring a convivial, interactive approach to the waterfront experience.
Cocktail towers ($150) will feature 12 miniature martinis, with guests able to select three varieties from The h.wood Group's classic cocktails or Delilah Miami's signature collection. Large-format cocktail punch bowls ($200) will also be available, featuring any of Delilah Miami's signature cocktails in a shareable presentation serving approximately 10 drinks. A roaming Champagne and rosé cart will complement the offerings with tableside service throughout the afternoon.
Sundays on the Water runs every Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m., beginning November 1, at Delilah Miami, 301 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33131. Reservations are available through OpenTable.
An alluring modern-day supper club that channels the glamour of the Roaring '20s with a contemporary twist, Delilah Miami is The h.wood Group's first outpost on the East Coast, with a palette of light pink, teal and gold, ceiling soffits, Turkish burl wood, bespoke caricatures by artist Blue Logan and 180-degree views of Biscayne Bay.
For more information, visit delilahrestaurants.com.
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