Delilah Miami Launches Sundays on the Water, a Weekly Waterfront Day Party

"Delilah has always been defined by the atmosphere we create, from the music and cocktails to the energy of the room," said Brian Grimmel, Vice President of Promotion & Marketing, The h.wood Group. "Sundays on the Water is a natural extension of that experience, bringing the spirit of Delilah's nightlife to our waterfront patio. With Miami's outdoor season beginning, it's the perfect opportunity to introduce a new way for guests to experience Delilah."