Norte NYC Review: A Northern Mexican Steakhouse in Flatiron, Rated 4.4 RESIDENT™ Stars

Norte has several things working in its favor. The restaurant is visually appealing, its atmosphere feels authentic, and its hospitality is already operating at a commendable level. More importantly, the kitchen demonstrated genuine ability with its steak, fish, and accompanying sides. Yet the overall dining experience was not consistently memorable. Several early dishes failed to distinguish themselves, and the group was not universally impressed by the more traditional Mexican flavor profiles. For a new restaurant, however, consistency often takes time. What Norte already possesses is an identity, something many new restaurants spend years trying to establish. It knows what it wants to be: a comfortable, stylish neighborhood Mexican steakhouse built around fire, hospitality, and communal dining. The next challenge is ensuring that the entire menu lives up to the strengths of its best dishes.