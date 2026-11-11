Antinori Napa Valley Takes Over Torno Subito for One Night Only

At a Glance
On Saturday, November 14, Torno Subito at The Moore continues its Wine Society series with an intimate evening devoted to Antinori Napa Valley. The table seats 18, and the menu exists for exactly one night.
Juan Muñoz-Oca, the estate’s Argentine-born Estate Director, will host the dinner, pouring a curated selection of the estate’s wines alongside a multi-course menu that Chef Bernardo Paladini has created especially for the occasion.
The Antinori family has been making wine for more than six centuries. In Napa Valley, the family brought its Tuscan heritage and generations of expertise to the mountain vineyards of Atlas Peak, producing wines that pair Old World tradition with the distinctive character of their high-elevation site.
Chef Bernardo Paladini is building the evening’s courses around the estate’s wines, an Italian hospitality setting for wines with Tuscan roots.
“There’s something special about pairing Antinori Napa Valley wines with authentic Italian hospitality like that found at Torno Subito. I’m looking forward to hosting this dinner and sharing our wines with a city that knows how to celebrate good food and good company,” says Juan Muñoz-Oca, Estate Director, Antinori Napa Valley.
The Torno Subito Wine Society dinner with Antinori Napa Valley takes place Saturday, November 14 at 7 PM at Torno Subito at The Moore, 191 NE 40th Street in the Miami Design District. The experience is priced at $195++ per person and limited to 18 guests. Reservations are available through Resy or by calling (305) 209-3100.
Event details are provided by the venue and are subject to change. Please drink responsibly; guests must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.
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