Antinori Napa Valley Takes Over Torno Subito for One Night Only

On Saturday, November 14, Torno Subito at The Moore continues its Wine Society series with an intimate evening devoted to Antinori Napa Valley. The table seats 18, and the menu exists for exactly one night.

Juan Muñoz-Oca, the estate’s Argentine-born Estate Director, will host the dinner, pouring a curated selection of the estate’s wines alongside a multi-course menu that Chef Bernardo Paladini has created especially for the occasion.