Fontainebleau Miami Beach Sets the Holiday Table for November

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., the MICHELIN-recognized Cantonese restaurant welcomes the Miami Mahj Squad for an evening of mahjong on its oceanview terrace. Shareable bites between tiles include a mini dim sum platter with mushroom dumplings, har gow and black truffle beef shumai, along with chicken and foie gras potstickers and almond prawns. Mahjong-inspired cocktails, the Bamboo Garden and the Red Dragon, join Hakkasan signatures such as the Lychee Martini, and guests can win raffle prizes from the property through the night.

Two nights later, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Hakkasan hosts an exclusive dinner in partnership with luxury tequila house Clase Azul, pairing the restaurant’s Chinese cuisine with the brand’s tequilas. Reservations are available on Resy.