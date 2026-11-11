Food and Drink

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Sets the Holiday Table for November

Thanksgiving at Vida and Prime 54, a Clase Azul dinner at Hakkasan, a mahjong night on the terrace and a new steakhouse happy hour open the season at the Miami Beach icon.
Lacquered screens and lantern-lit tables in the Hakkasan dining room
Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami BeachCourtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Mahjong night: Miami Mahj Squad at Hakkasan, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Hakkasan x Clase Azul dinner: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thanksgiving: Vida buffet, 2 to 9 p.m., and Prime 54 specials, Thursday, Nov. 26; Vida to-go orders by Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
  • Ongoing: Prime 54 Happy Hour Sunday to Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m.; The Chef Counter and Hakkasan wine tastings Fridays and Saturdays
  • Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach opens the holiday season with a November calendar built around its two signature restaurants, Hakkasan and Prime 54, plus a Thanksgiving spread at Vida for guests who would rather someone else handle the turkey.

Mahjong and Clase Azul at Hakkasan

Blue-lit bar seen through a cloud-shaped opening in a marble wall at Hakkasan
The bar at Hakkasan, Fontainebleau Miami BeachCourtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., the MICHELIN-recognized Cantonese restaurant welcomes the Miami Mahj Squad for an evening of mahjong on its oceanview terrace. Shareable bites between tiles include a mini dim sum platter with mushroom dumplings, har gow and black truffle beef shumai, along with chicken and foie gras potstickers and almond prawns. Mahjong-inspired cocktails, the Bamboo Garden and the Red Dragon, join Hakkasan signatures such as the Lychee Martini, and guests can win raffle prizes from the property through the night.

Two nights later, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Hakkasan hosts an exclusive dinner in partnership with luxury tequila house Clase Azul, pairing the restaurant’s Chinese cuisine with the brand’s tequilas. Reservations are available on Resy.

Thanksgiving at Vida and Prime 54

On Thursday, Nov. 26, Vida serves a Thanksgiving buffet from 2 to 9 p.m. with a raw bar of Florida spiny lobster, East Coast oysters, chilled jumbo shrimp and sushi; carving stations with dry-aged prime rib, turkey roulade, roasted ham and a whole catch of the day; and holiday staples like chestnut stuffing and sweet potato soufflé. Dessert runs from pumpkin and pecan pies to a cranberry log cake, warm apple cobbler and a gelato station.

For a celebration at home, Vida offers a complete Thanksgiving dinner to-go with a whole roasted turkey, traditional sides and desserts. Orders go to miavida@fontainebleau.com by Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Prime 54 marks the day with a steakhouse trio: Prime Rib with horseradish crema and bone marrow jus, an Organic Free-Range Turkey with confit leg, cranberry mostarda and freshly baked cornbread, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte Fondant with coffee ice cream.

Lacquered screens and lantern-lit tables in the Hakkasan dining room
Fontainebleau Miami Beach Unveils Renovated Versailles Tower and New Presidential Suites

All Month Long

Candlelit corridor lined with carved wooden screens and blue light inside Hakkasan
Inside Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami BeachCourtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Prime 54’s new Happy Hour runs Sunday through Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a $15 Martini Flight, $10 wines and bites such as Lobster Corndogs and Prime Beef Tartare. On Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., The Chef Counter seats six guests in front of the open kitchen for a multicourse menu at $195 per person.

Hakkasan’s Exclusive Wine Tasting Experience continues every Friday and Saturday at 3, 4 and 5 p.m., drawing from Fontainebleau’s cellar of more than 1,000 wines in three tiers starting at $135, $275 and $475 per person. At Bleau Bar, Midweek Moët returns every Wednesday.

Event details and pricing are provided by the venue and are subject to change. Please drink responsibly.

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Miami
Food
Holidays
Restaurants