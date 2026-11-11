Fontainebleau Miami Beach Sets the Holiday Table for November

At a Glance
Fontainebleau Miami Beach opens the holiday season with a November calendar built around its two signature restaurants, Hakkasan and Prime 54, plus a Thanksgiving spread at Vida for guests who would rather someone else handle the turkey.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., the MICHELIN-recognized Cantonese restaurant welcomes the Miami Mahj Squad for an evening of mahjong on its oceanview terrace. Shareable bites between tiles include a mini dim sum platter with mushroom dumplings, har gow and black truffle beef shumai, along with chicken and foie gras potstickers and almond prawns. Mahjong-inspired cocktails, the Bamboo Garden and the Red Dragon, join Hakkasan signatures such as the Lychee Martini, and guests can win raffle prizes from the property through the night.
Two nights later, on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Hakkasan hosts an exclusive dinner in partnership with luxury tequila house Clase Azul, pairing the restaurant’s Chinese cuisine with the brand’s tequilas. Reservations are available on Resy.
On Thursday, Nov. 26, Vida serves a Thanksgiving buffet from 2 to 9 p.m. with a raw bar of Florida spiny lobster, East Coast oysters, chilled jumbo shrimp and sushi; carving stations with dry-aged prime rib, turkey roulade, roasted ham and a whole catch of the day; and holiday staples like chestnut stuffing and sweet potato soufflé. Dessert runs from pumpkin and pecan pies to a cranberry log cake, warm apple cobbler and a gelato station.
For a celebration at home, Vida offers a complete Thanksgiving dinner to-go with a whole roasted turkey, traditional sides and desserts. Orders go to miavida@fontainebleau.com by Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.
Prime 54 marks the day with a steakhouse trio: Prime Rib with horseradish crema and bone marrow jus, an Organic Free-Range Turkey with confit leg, cranberry mostarda and freshly baked cornbread, and a Pumpkin Spice Latte Fondant with coffee ice cream.
Prime 54’s new Happy Hour runs Sunday through Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a $15 Martini Flight, $10 wines and bites such as Lobster Corndogs and Prime Beef Tartare. On Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m., The Chef Counter seats six guests in front of the open kitchen for a multicourse menu at $195 per person.
Hakkasan’s Exclusive Wine Tasting Experience continues every Friday and Saturday at 3, 4 and 5 p.m., drawing from Fontainebleau’s cellar of more than 1,000 wines in three tiers starting at $135, $275 and $475 per person. At Bleau Bar, Midweek Moët returns every Wednesday.
Event details and pricing are provided by the venue and are subject to change. Please drink responsibly.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.