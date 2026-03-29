Fontainebleau Miami Beach Unveils Renovated Versailles Tower and New Presidential Suites

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the iconic resort destination situated on 20 oceanfront acres in the heart of Miami Beach, proudly announces the addition of two all-new Presidential Suites and the full renovation of all guestrooms and suites in the Versailles Tower, as well as the existing prestigious Presidential Suites in the historic Château Tower. This milestone marks the final phase in a multi-year transformation of all four of the resort’s towers, reaffirming Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience and maintaining its position as a leader in South Florida hospitality.