Fontainebleau Miami Beach Unveils Renovated Versailles Tower and New Presidential Suites

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the iconic resort destination situated on 20 oceanfront acres in the heart of Miami Beach, proudly announces the addition of two all-new Presidential Suites and the full renovation of all guestrooms and suites in the Versailles Tower, as well as the existing prestigious Presidential Suites in the historic Château Tower. This milestone marks the final phase in a multi-year transformation of all four of the resort’s towers, reaffirming Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience and maintaining its position as a leader in South Florida hospitality.
“This latest renovation signifies our ongoing commitment of transformation across all four towers – Versailles, Château, Sorrento, and Trésor – furthering our mission to enhance the guest experience at every level. The continuous investment of our room updates and revitalization ensures we are exceeding the needs and expectations of today’s discerning traveler. Fontainebleau Miami Beach remains an icon of style and sophistication, and we are proud to lead the way in luxury hospitality.”
Brett Mufson, President and Partner of Fontainebleau Development
The 17-story Versailles Tower now features refreshed accommodations that seamlessly blend classic sophistication with contemporary allure. Guests may choose from a variety of room types, including elegant guestrooms with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay or the Atlantic Ocean, spacious junior suites with private balconies, and oceanfront one-and two-bedroom suites that provide a perfect blend of style and relaxation. Designed by John Rawlins, Executive Vice President of Design for Fontainebleau Development, the interiors are imbued with tranquil blue hues that echo the ocean’s serene ambiance. Subtle bow tie motifs pay homage to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s timeless legacy and legendary original architect, Morris Lapidus.
“We are thrilled with our new, expanded selection of rooms and elevated suite offerings that can accommodate a wide variety of our guests' needs and preferences. Our Presidential Suites are the crown jewels atop our historic Château and Versailles towers. Whether our guests are staying with us for business or leisure, these renovations reflect our dedication to excellence and our passion for making their time at Fontainebleau Miami Beach unforgettable. ”
Philip Goldfarb, Chief Operating Officer of Fontainebleau Development
Included in the Versailles Tower renovations are two all-new Presidential Suites, joining the four existing in the adjacent Château Tower. These exceptional suites are inspired by the meticulous design of Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ exclusive Fleur de Lis suite collection, which spans five floors at the top of the award-winning resort.
Having simultaneously undergone a complete redesign, each suite was thoughtfully curated with the needs and desires of the modern luxury traveler in mind. The 1,620-square-foot Bleau Royale and Bleau Moon suites join the renewed collection of Château’s 2,400-square-foot La Baie featuring a custom billiard table, and the 1,600-square-foot Le Sable, 1,525-square-foot La Mer, and 950-square-foot Le Ciel.
“The design direction and décor for Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Presidential Suite collection is rooted in the brand’s decades-long dedication to luxury. With meticulous attention to detail, these exceptional suites deliver a bespoke experience, incorporating a color palette that thoughtfully reflects the coastal setting and Miami Beach’s distinct aesthetic. It was important to us to ensure that both Miami and Las Vegas maintain its own identity, while seamlessly integrating design elements that connect the two properties for our discerning guests.”
Rawlins
The completion of the Versailles Tower renovation and Presidential Suite collection marks a new chapter for Fontainebleau Miami Beach, inviting guests to experience reimagined accommodations designed to inspire, indulge, and reflect the spirit of Miami Beach.
These rooms and suites are now available for booking. More information about Fontainebleau Miami Beach can be found at fontainebleau.com.
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