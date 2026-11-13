MŪJE and TIN's Team Up for a One-Night Collaboration Dinner on November 16

At a Glance
Two of New York's newer voices in Asian dining are cooking together for one night. On Monday, November 16, MŪJE hosts TIN's for a collaboration dinner that brings contemporary Korean and Shanghainese cooking to the same table.
The evening opens a new collaboration series at MŪJE and marks the restaurant's first culinary collaboration since it opened this summer. Future dinners will pair MŪJE with emerging and established concepts across the city.
MŪJE Executive Chef Daeik Kim and TIN's Executive Chef Justin Choung will rework MŪJE's tasting menu through a cross-cultural lens, folding in signature dishes from TIN's.
MŪJE's signature Shrimp Toast arrives alongside TIN's sheng jian bao, reworked in a smaller format with truffle. TIN's scallion noodles with spicy pork (Lah Nyo) take over MŪJE's noodle course.
TIN's developed an entirely new cocktail pairing around the menu, served tableside. It runs from a rum milk punch finished with chili crisp oil to the "Old Diamond," made with Shanghai Worcestershire vinegar, and a Dirty Gibson Martini with shiso bitters and a custom spicy pickle garnish.
MŪJE is the contemporary Asian restaurant from Chef Jungsik Yim, the founder of three-Michelin-starred Jungsik. Its name means "untitled" or "without definition," and its eight-course tasting menu draws on Korean, Japanese, Chinese and broader regional influences, guided by seasonality, experimentation and collaboration.
TIN's is a Shanghai-inspired dumpling and cocktail bar on the Lower East Side from partners Mercury Tin and Philip Dizard. The couple traded their honeymoon for early-morning shifts apprenticing at a Shanghai dumpling shop to master sheng jian bao, the city's pan-fried soup dumplings. The bar spans three floors with a dumpling counter, a cocktail bar and a private dining room.
Reservations are available for seatings beginning at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 16.
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