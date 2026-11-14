Hutong Miami Gives Thanksgiving a Flaming Peking Turkey

The whole turkey ($268) takes several days to prepare. Each bird is air dried for 36 hours, then lacquered and roasted, which builds flavor in the meat beneath a burnished skin. At the table it is set aflame, giving the skin its final glassy crispness. It arrives with spiced cranberry sauce, thin house pancakes, scallions and cucumbers.

Preorders are open now through noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25.