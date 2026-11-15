Amazónico Miami Now Serves a Live-Fire Sunday Brunch in Brickell

Amazónico Miami has added a Sunday brunch built around fire and a party atmosphere. Launched November 8, the $85 brunch takes over the restaurant's first floor, with seating indoors and out on the terrace, and it moves from a long, leisurely meal into an elevated daytime party as the afternoon goes on.
Brunch opens with a Latin bakery selection, followed by shareable plates including Ceviche Amazónico, Wagyu al Wok, Huevos Rotos con Gambas al Coco and the Japazónico Moriawase. The charcoal-grilled selection includes Picanha Rodizio, Picantón Caipira and Ojo de Bife, and the meal closes with a chef's selection of desserts.
The Art of Flame station grills whole branzino, octopus and more over an open wood fire. Arroz con Mariscos is made to order in a traditional paella pan with shrimp, mussels and other seafood. At the Shaved Ice Station, hand-cranked ice becomes the Sol de la Selva Mango Caipirinha, and the Coconut Cracking Station opens fresh coconuts on the spot.
Guests can add one of three two-hour bottomless drink packages, priced at $30, $55 and $245. They range from sparkling wine and mocktails to brunch-inspired cocktails and Dom Pérignon 2017. A DJ and live entertainment keep the energy rising through the afternoon.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.