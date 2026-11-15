Food and Drink

Amazónico Miami Now Serves a Live-Fire Sunday Brunch in Brickell

The $85 party brunch pairs signature dishes with charcoal-grilled meats, live cooking stations, a DJ and bottomless drink packages that top out at Dom Pérignon 2017.
Brunch dishes spread across a table at Amazónico Miami
Sunday brunch at Amazónico Miami.Courtesy of Amazónico Miami
2 min read

Amazónico Miami has added a Sunday brunch built around fire and a party atmosphere. Launched November 8, the $85 brunch takes over the restaurant's first floor, with seating indoors and out on the terrace, and it moves from a long, leisurely meal into an elevated daytime party as the afternoon goes on.

Grilled jumbo prawns plated with herbs at Amazónico Miami
Grilled jumbo prawn.Courtesy of Amazónico Miami

What's on the Menu

Brunch opens with a Latin bakery selection, followed by shareable plates including Ceviche Amazónico, Wagyu al Wok, Huevos Rotos con Gambas al Coco and the Japazónico Moriawase. The charcoal-grilled selection includes Picanha Rodizio, Picantón Caipira and Ojo de Bife, and the meal closes with a chef's selection of desserts.

Chef cooking arroz con mariscos in a large paella pan at Amazónico Miami
Arroz con Mariscos is cooked to order at a live-fire station.Courtesy of Amazónico Miami

Stations Worth Visiting

The Art of Flame station grills whole branzino, octopus and more over an open wood fire. Arroz con Mariscos is made to order in a traditional paella pan with shrimp, mussels and other seafood. At the Shaved Ice Station, hand-cranked ice becomes the Sol de la Selva Mango Caipirinha, and the Coconut Cracking Station opens fresh coconuts on the spot.

Hand holding a freshly opened coconut at Amazónico Miami
Fresh coconuts are opened on-site.Courtesy of Amazónico Miami

Bottomless Options

Guests can add one of three two-hour bottomless drink packages, priced at $30, $55 and $245. They range from sparkling wine and mocktails to brunch-inspired cocktails and Dom Pérignon 2017. A DJ and live entertainment keep the energy rising through the afternoon.

Server presenting two cocktails on the terrace at Amazónico Miami
Cocktails on the terrace.Courtesy of Amazónico Miami
Brunch dishes spread across a table at Amazónico Miami
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