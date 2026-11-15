Food and Drink

Avocado Cantina Introduces a Fall and Winter Menu in Palm Beach Gardens

Four styles of guacamole, Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos and an expanded Margarita Bar lead the season's additions
Tuna poke tacos in crispy wonton shells with avocado and seaweed salad
Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos at Avocado CantinaCourtesy of Avocado Cantina
2 min read

At a Glance

  • What: A new fall and winter menu at Avocado Cantina
  • Where: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
  • Highlights: Four guacamole preparations, Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos, Chicken Tortilla Soup and Pollo Aji Verde
  • At the bar: A Margarita Bar with classic and skinny margaritas and blanco, reposado and añejo tequilas

Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens has introduced its fall and winter menu for the cooler season, adding new starters, specialty tacos and entrées alongside weekend brunch and a refreshed cocktail list.

New Starters and Four Takes on Guacamole

Among the new starters are Chicken Tortilla Soup, topped with crispy tortilla strips, a cheese blend, avocado, crema and cilantro, and Chicharrones & Plantains with chipotle mojo sauce. The Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos pair avocado, soy, ginger and seaweed salad in crispy wonton shells.

Guacamole comes four ways. Traditional is made with pico de gallo and cilantro. Piña Asada brings grilled pineapple, roasted poblano, adobo pepitas and cilantro. Chicharrón is topped with crispy pork belly, pico de gallo, garlic and cancha, and Camarón adds shrimp, cotija cheese and toasted almonds. A sampler offers all four.

Entrées and Weekend Brunch

The Pollo Aji Verde features marinated chicken cooked a la plancha and served with sweet plantain, rice and beans, a mix of savory and sweet. On weekends, a brunch menu of savory favorites gives guests another reason to linger.

Marinated chicken with sweet plantain, rice and beans on a plate
Pollo Aji Verde at Avocado CantinaCourtesy of Avocado Cantina
Tuna poke tacos in crispy wonton shells with avocado and seaweed salad
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The Margarita Bar

The Margarita Bar offers classic and skinny margaritas with a choice of blanco, reposado or añejo tequila, and flavors including jalapeño, avocado, watermelon, strawberry and mango-ginger. Specialty cocktails include the Lychee Martini, Paloma, Jalisco Mule, Fly Me to Tulum, Kiwi Mojito and Cucumber Smash, backed by tequilas, mezcals, wines and beers.

Live music and salsa dancing round out the evenings. For more information, visit avocadocantina.com.

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