Avocado Cantina Introduces a Fall and Winter Menu in Palm Beach Gardens

At a Glance
Avocado Cantina in Palm Beach Gardens has introduced its fall and winter menu for the cooler season, adding new starters, specialty tacos and entrées alongside weekend brunch and a refreshed cocktail list.
Among the new starters are Chicken Tortilla Soup, topped with crispy tortilla strips, a cheese blend, avocado, crema and cilantro, and Chicharrones & Plantains with chipotle mojo sauce. The Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos pair avocado, soy, ginger and seaweed salad in crispy wonton shells.
Guacamole comes four ways. Traditional is made with pico de gallo and cilantro. Piña Asada brings grilled pineapple, roasted poblano, adobo pepitas and cilantro. Chicharrón is topped with crispy pork belly, pico de gallo, garlic and cancha, and Camarón adds shrimp, cotija cheese and toasted almonds. A sampler offers all four.
The Pollo Aji Verde features marinated chicken cooked a la plancha and served with sweet plantain, rice and beans, a mix of savory and sweet. On weekends, a brunch menu of savory favorites gives guests another reason to linger.
The Margarita Bar offers classic and skinny margaritas with a choice of blanco, reposado or añejo tequila, and flavors including jalapeño, avocado, watermelon, strawberry and mango-ginger. Specialty cocktails include the Lychee Martini, Paloma, Jalisco Mule, Fly Me to Tulum, Kiwi Mojito and Cucumber Smash, backed by tequilas, mezcals, wines and beers.
Live music and salsa dancing round out the evenings. For more information, visit avocadocantina.com.
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