PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens Now Pre-Leasing as Landmark Redevelopment Advances
PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) has officially begun pre-leasing for PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens, a newly constructed, state-of-the-art marina redefining the boating experience in northern Palm Beach County.
Set within one of Palm Beach County’s most coveted coastal enclaves, PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens is emerging as a premier destination for discerning South Florida boaters. With immediate access to the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean, the marina pairs world-class marine infrastructure with the elevated, effortless lifestyle that defines Palm Beach Gardens.
A ground-up redevelopment, PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens will debut in December 2026 with 471 total slips, including 451 fully enclosed dry storage slips and 20 wet slips. Designed with a clean, intuitive layout and supported by advanced marine technology, the marina places concierge-style service, hospitality, and ease at the center of the member experience.
Located at 2385 PGA Boulevard, the marina offers exceptional access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Centrally positioned between Jupiter and Palm Beach Inlets, the location is ideal for offshore fishing, cruising, and waterfront entertaining. The marina is just 20 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport and 56 nautical miles from the Bahamas, making it an attractive homeport for both local boaters and seasonal visitors. The surrounding area is known for its renowned dining, nightlife, championship golf, and luxury shopping.
PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens was thoughtfully designed for boaters who want more time on the water and less time managing logistics. Spacious slips, attentive service, and effortless convenience are built into every detail. A private, members-only flexible workspace allows boaters to stay productive and comfortable between outings, extending the marina experience beyond the dock.
The marina offers direct access to haul-out, launch, and provisioning services, with dry storage accommodating vessels from small tenders up to 60 feet LOA and 22 feet in height. The 20 newly constructed wet slips, designed for vessels ranging from 50 to 100 feet LOA. Transient dockage is also available.
Advanced marine infrastructure includes the largest marina forklifts in the United States, featuring 75,000-pound lifting capacity and elevating cabs that enhance precision, visibility, and safety.
An on-site ship store and fueling facility allows vessels to pull directly alongside for easy access to supplies and fuel. PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens offers both REC-90 gasoline and diesel, delivered through high-speed fueling pumps for maximum efficiency.
PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens is the only Category 5 hurricane-rated marina in Palm Beach County. Engineered to withstand winds up to 180 mph, the marina is recognized by most insurance providers as an accepted hurricane dockage location, offering members added peace of mind during storm season.
The property also features approximately 31,296 square feet of commercial space dedicated to marine services and boat sales, including climate-controlled marine offices and retail space, heated and cooled service units, as well as additional storage and flexible-use units.
Additional amenities include on-site parking with tenant-reserved spaces, EV charging stations, and robust security measures such as 24-hour video surveillance, staffed security, and remote-controlled access gates.
As a self-service marina, owners and captains may bring their own crew or work with one of PORT 32’s pre-approved vendors, providing flexibility while maintaining high operational standards.
PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens’ valet boat storage and concierge services elevate the boating experience from arrival to departure. Members arrive at their vessel already launched, fueled, and ready, with options for pre-ordered drinks, ice, and provisions. After a day on the water, boaters simply step off at the dock while the marina’s professional staff handles washdown, engine flush, and secure return to weather-protected storage.
The marina is also home to Gulfstream Boat Club, offering an effortless, elevated way for boaters to enjoy access to the water without ownership.
“We are thrilled to begin pre-leasing for PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens. This marina is more than a place to dock a boat — it’s the starting point for memorable days on the water and the lifestyle that comes with them.”
Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32 Marinas
“PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens was built for the next generation of boaters. From storage and technology to service and design, every detail was created to simplify the boating experience — more time with friends and family on the water, and less time getting there.”
Austin Schell, CEO of PORT 32 Marinas
For more information about PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens or to inquire about leasing, visit www.port32marinas.com.
