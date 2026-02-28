PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens Now Pre-Leasing as Landmark Redevelopment Advances

Located at 2385 PGA Boulevard, the marina offers exceptional access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Centrally positioned between Jupiter and Palm Beach Inlets, the location is ideal for offshore fishing, cruising, and waterfront entertaining. The marina is just 20 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport and 56 nautical miles from the Bahamas, making it an attractive homeport for both local boaters and seasonal visitors. The surrounding area is known for its renowned dining, nightlife, championship golf, and luxury shopping.